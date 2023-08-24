The Miami Wardogs finished 2022 with an overall record of 6-5 and made the playoffs after a 14-year drought.
Head coach Zach Gardner said they accomplished one thing last year and are looking to make it at least one step further.
“We accomplished our first goal (making the playoffs) and now on to the second, which is a postseason win,” Gardner said.
Leading the charge will be six seniors returning at their starting positions. Hunter Nichols will be back at running back and defensive end. Garrett Walls and Braylon Riley return to wide receiver and defensive back. Center Kim Chura returns to the offensive line. Dominic Humble will be back at linebacker while Shane Douthit is the team’s kicker again this year.
There will also be five juniors returning who started last year as well as one sophomore who started on the offensive line as a freshman, Josiah Barley.
Junior Sam Lillard is a key returner who will be expected to take snaps under center this year as the Wardogs’ quarterback. Lillard is also a safety.
Gardner has a pair of freshman to keep an eye on as newcomers with Eli Lewis and Blaise Riley.
Last season saw Miami start 5-2 before finishing the campaign just 1-3. It had a three-game win streak in the middle of its season against McLain, Skiatook and Catoosa.
The Wardogs did graduate three collegiate players from last year’s bunch. Karson Junks is at Oklahoma Baptist University as a linebacker, Julio Valenzuela (OL) and Carter Dixon (OL) went to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.
Gardner sees a veteran group with a lot of leadership this year. He believes a strength will be on the line of scrimmage for both sides of the ball. His only change from last year to now will be the added experience from his veteran-laden team.
Miami’s goal this season is simple: Get back into the playoffs and win a game.
Gardner enters his 20th year of coaching and sixth as head coach of the Wardogs.
