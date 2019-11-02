EDMOND, Okla. — Former Central Oklahoma running back Joe Aska (1993-94) is the only Bronchos player in program history to rush for more yards in a single game than Chandler Garrett did on Saturday afternoon.
Garrett, however, is a quarterback for UCO.
The junior signal caller accounted for four touchdowns and 272 yards on 30 carries as Central Oklahoma rolled to a 52-27 victory over Missouri Southern in an MIAA contest at Wantland Stadium.
Garrett also set a UCO record with 487 yards of total offense.
“When a guy plays as well as he did, you have to give him a lot of credit,” MSSU coach Jeff Sims said. “He deserves the credit because he executed and did the things his coaches asked him to do. And we just never got ourselves to where we needed to be. We’re just not strong enough or physical enough yet.”
The Lions (2-7) built a 14-point lead in the first eight minutes of the game. But despite Southern generating a season-best four takeaways on the day, Garrett and the UCO offense ultimately put together a run that overwhelmed MSSU by the middle stages of the fourth quarter.
“You’re supposed to win football games that you win the takeaway battle,” Sims said. “We got the turnovers that we needed today, and we took care of the ball relatively well (with two turnovers lost). We have to win those games. We didn’t, and that’s my responsibility.”
After a 24-point UCO run, Southern stopped the bleeding momentarily late in the third quarter with a 37-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jacob Park to wide receiver Benjamin Phillips to cut the Central lead to 24-21.
But from there, UCO (4-5) outscored MSSU 28-6 in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice. Garrett accounted for two touchdowns, scoring on runs of 55 and 14 yards, while running back T.J. Roberts logged the other two scores on runs of 2 and 9 yards.
A 70-yard touchdown reception by Phillips marked Southern’s final score and trimmed the UCO advantage to 38-27 with 9:01 remaining. Park finished with 292 yards and three touchdowns on 20-of-44 passing with one interception. The Lions recorded 317 yards of total offense.
The Lions’ first five drives of the second half each started with either a penalty or a loss of yards on the first play.
“We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds on offense,” Sims said. “And I wish I could say it was one person. But when it’s multiple people, then you have to look in the mirror.”
Southern drew first blood with 14 straight points scored off UCO turnovers in the opening quarter.
A 78-yard fumble return by cornerback Fontez Davis gave Southern a 7-0 lead before its offense took the field for the first time. And then after another fumble recovery by defensive back Dylan Bolden on UCO’s third possession, the Lions capitalized again with Park finding running back Charles West on a wheel route for a 43-yard touchdown pass.
The Southern defense totaled three takeaways in the first half. Linebacker Colton Winder, a Carthage High School product, accounted for the third with an interception early in the second quarter.
The UCO offense eventually found its footing and managed to go on a 17-0 run before halftime. A 63-yard touchdown drive cut the Southern lead to 14-7 late in the first quarter, and then the Bronchos tied the game at 14 midway through the second thanks to a five-play, 78-yard touchdown drive that drained less than two minutes off the clock.
Southern went scoreless on its final four drives of the opening half. And in result, UCO took its first lead on a 39-yard field goal with 1:58 remaining in the second quarter.
The Bronchos extended that lead to 24-14 early in the third quarter when Garrett logged his second rushing TD on a 14-yard carry.
The UCO offense amassed 573 total yards.
Southern returns to Fred G. Hughes Stadium next Saturday for its home finale against Emporia State.
“Our team is very emotional,” Sims said. “So win they win, they’re on top of the world. And now they’re down in the dumps and mat at me. We’ll try to bring them back up and get them ready to go. It’s not an ability (issue). It’s becoming a good team and buying in together.”
