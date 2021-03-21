Joe Pleasant stepped to the free throw line for Abilene Christian. A storybook season was in jeopardy.
The moment was enormous. Defense had put the Wildcats in position to win the game, and all they needed was two free throws.
Pleasant, a 58.5% free-throw shooter, had ice in his veins. His first shot caught nothing but net. And his second attempt rattled in.
No. 14 Abilene Christian pulled off the unthinkable, stunning No. 3 Texas 53-52 in a David versus Goliath matchup in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“Yeah ... we just beat Texas,” former Nevada basketball standout Clay Gayman said. “That was the only thing going through my mind at that moment. I was screaming at my teammates. Everything past that is kind of a blur.”
Gayman, now a junior at Abilene Christian, graduated from Nevada as the all-time leading scorer in 2018. The raw emotion of beating a team like the Longhorns took some time to process.
“It probably didn’t settle in until about 3 a.m.,” Gayman said, laughing. “I was in my teammates room just talking until about 3 a.m. We were happy for each other.”
But if you ask Gayman, that was the plan all along.
“We were there to win,” Gayman said, who poured in nine points for the Wildcats. “That was the whole plan, the whole time. We didn’t come here just to vacation for a couple of days. We came here to win.”
Abilene’s calling card has been its defense all season, which wreaked havoc on Texas. The Wildcats forced 23 turnovers and took 27 more shots than the Longhorns.
“Our plan was to keep them on the glass,” Gayman said. “They had some good size. Jericho Sims is a big player, very athletic. They had a bunch of good rebounders. The whole plan was to keep them off the glass and play our game, force turnovers. That’s what we did. This team has always locked up. We lead the country in forced turnovers. We have got great on-ball defenders. We play great help defense. That’s what we have done all year.”
With a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line, Abilene plays No. 11 UCLA at 4:15 p.m. Monday. The Bruins defeated No. 6 BYU 73-62 in their first round matchup.
Gayman said the biggest key for the Wildcats is sticking to what they do best.
“Tyger Campbell, their point guard is solid,” Gayman said. “He’s a good playmaker. They got a bunch of good scorers. Really, the main thing we are focused on is not turning the ball over. We have to force them to make turnovers. They don’t turn the ball over a lot, hardly at all really. They only turned it over 10 times . We need to get that up to 25-plus. The whole plan is to force them into something they don’t want to do and make sure we get things we want.”
Even after pulling off the upset, can Abilene still be classified as an underdog?
“We are always an underdog,” Gayman said. “We have a chip on our shoulder. That’s the way Abilene Christian works. Nobody gives us anything. We have busted our butts for everything we have gotten. We are up to this point by leaning on each other, sticking together.”
For the supporters back home, Gayman said to keep an eye on his underdog Wildcats.
“I want everybody to stay locked in and watch the game tomorrow.”
