WEBB CITY, Mo. — Cole Gayman's run-scoring single in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted Webb City past Rogersville 7-6 on Saturday in the high school baseball season opener for both teams.
Rogersville tied the game at 5-5 with two runs in the top of the seventh, and both teams plated a run in the eighth. Clay Palen's infield hit scored a run to give the Wildcats the lead in the top of the eighth, but the Cardinals tied it in the bottom half when Gage Chapman scored.
Eric Fitch singled to center to start the Webb City 10th, and he moved to second on Devrin Weathers' sacrifice. After Treghan Parker walked, both runners advanced on Matt Woodmansee's groundout.
Shane Noel walked to load the bases, and Gayman came through with his walk-off hit to center field.
Weathers went 4-for-5 from the leadoff spot to pace the Cardinals' 13-hit attack. Gayman collected two hits and two runs batted in, and Woodmansee and Fitch added two hits apiece.
Gayman also was Webb City's starting pitcher, allowing three hits and three runs in five innings and striking out six batters. Eli Goddard was the winning pitcher, fanning five and giving up five hits and a run in the final 3 2/3 innings.
Palen had three hits and three RBI for Rogersville.
