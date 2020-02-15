PITTSBURG, Kan. — Tristan Gegg scored a game-high 24 points and Athena Alvarado reached a pair of milestones as the Pittsburg State women’s basketball team defeated Northwest Missouri 60-54 on Saturday in MIAA action inside John Lance Arena.
A sophomore guard from Labette County, Gegg made 6-of-14 field goal attempts and 10-of-10 free throws. She also had seven rebounds.
A senior forward, Alvarado grabbed nine rebounds and scored six points to finish the day with exactly 1,000 points and 500 rebounds for her career.
Carthage product Maya Williams added 10 points and seven boards for the Gorillas (14-9, 10-5 MIAA).
Northwest Missouri’s Mallory McConkey led the Bearcats (11-13, 6-9 MIAA) with 24 points.
Both teams struggled offensively.
Pittsburg State hit 17-of-53 shots, including just 5-of-17 3-point attempts. The Bearcats made 18-of-54 field goal attempts, including 5-of-21 from 3-point range.
The Gorillas led by as many as 12, but had to hold on late. Gegg and Erin Davis combined to make six straight free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal the win.
PSU MEN FALL
No. 1 Northwest Missouri shot 62 percent from the field and rolled to a 95-60 win over the Gorillas in the men’s game.
Northwest Missouri (24-1, 14-1 MIAA) extended its win streak to 16 after hitting 36-of-58 field goal attempts. Trevor Hudgins scored 28 points on 11-of-13 shooting and Ryan Hawkins contributed 23 points and nine rebounds for the Bearcats.
Northwest hit 19-of-25 shots in the first half (76 percent) and led 49-23 at the break.
Pittsburg State fell to 9-15 and 5-10 in the MIAA.
The Gorillas shot just 34 percent (20-of-59), including 3-of-16 on 3-pointers. Jah-Kobe Womack scored 16, Xavier Womack added 14 and A.J. Walker added 10 for the Gorillas, who dropped their third straight game.
Pittsburg State is at Missouri Western on Wednesday night.
