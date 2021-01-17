Following a “big program win” over Emporia, Amanda Davied likes how her team has matured during the ongoing winning streak.
But the Pittsburg State third-year head women’s basketball coach wanted to see if the group was mature enough to complete the two-game road sweep with a win over Washburn University on Saturday afternoon.
Davied asked, and she received. The Gorillas (8-3) delivered with a 69-61 victory in overtime over the Ichabods (4-5) at Lee Arena in Topeka, Kan. PSU has now recorded seven consecutive wins since a 1-3 start to the year.
“I’m really excited for the future of this group,” Davied said on the radio broadcast. “To come to Washburn and not let this be a Rogers State type of game where we wish we could have had that one back, I think that’s what propelled the girls was how they wanted to be the mature team and complete this road swing.”
Like on Thursday, Saturday’s game was another doozy for the Gorillas. With 2:58 left in the third quarter, PSU trailed Washburn 50-43 and scored five unanswered points to cut the deficit to 50-48 entering the fourth quarter.
Carthage product Maya Williams put the Gorillas ahead 51-50 with a 3-pointer at the 7:45 mark and then Tristan Gegg added a triple to make it 54-50 at the 6:17 mark. After trading scores over the next two minutes, the Ichabods knotted the score at 56 after a layup from Hunter Bentley.
Williams then found Julia Johnson inside for a lay-in to give PSU a 58-56 lead at the 1:56 mark, but Washburn’s Nuria Barrientos hit a jumper with eight seconds on the clock to force overtime.
And that’s when Gegg took over.
The junior poured in eight of her game-high 24 points in the extra session, including hitting a pair of 3s to break a 60-60 tie and help build out the separation. Gegg, who played 40 minutes, made seven of 16 shots from the floor and hit five 3s.
“Tristan’s shots were huge,” Davied said on the radio broadcast. “She was feeling it today from the start. Those were big. Those stick out because it was in crunch time and it gave us some breathing room. That’s what she does. Everybody made big plays today, honestly.”
The Gorillas shot 41% from the floor, hitting 25 shots in 60 attempts. They also made 68% of their free throw shots (11-of-16) while hitting 8-of-25 attempts (32%) from beyond the arc. Johnson added a double double with 14 points and 10 rebounds over 37 minutes, while Williams contributed 10 points and nine rebounds in 36 minutes.
The Ichabods shot just 31% (24-of-76) from the field, 4-of-16 from 3 (25%) and 9-of-11 (81%) from the charity stripe. Bentley posted a team-high 16 points for Washburn.
“We have been talking about how mature our team is becoming right now and I think we are a mature team,” Davied said on the radio. “Typically, our offense drove our defense. And boy if the offense wasn’t there, the defense was not there at all, either. Now, I feel like we can withstand it a little bit. That’s a really good thing because if we do get a lift — it gets the wind back in our sails a little bit. We can breathe a little easier.”
WU MEN 84, PSU 62
PSU started off strong with a 31-25 lead over No. 8 Washburn at the 4:41 mark in the first quarter, but shot only 26% from the floor (9-of-34) while the Ichabods shot 62% (18-for-29) during the remainder of the game to pull away in the second half.
“The game changed a lot before the end of the first half,” Gorillas head coach Kim Anderson said on the radio broadcast. “We had the opportunity to go into halftime ahead. They made some plays. They made some 3s. We guarded, I thought, the first 19 minutes pretty well. Eventually, we broke down and they made some shots. They ended up knocking down 3s and we kind of scattered out.”
For Washburn (10-1), Trey Geiman led all scorers with 19 points. The Ichabods generated 54% of their offensive production from beyond the arc, converted an eye-popping 15-of-35 3s.
Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr. scored a team-high 17 points for PSU (5-6). Ryan Pippins tied a season-high with 15 points.
“I thought in the second half we really forced some shots,” Anderson said. “If you look at the box, we had three starters that combined went 1-for-17. It’s hard to win with that, but it’s really good to see Ryan hit some shots because he had been struggling. He was out for a while with COVID and we have been trying to get him back to where he can make some shots. He’s a glue guy, but he can score. We need him to score, especially if other guys are struggling. I was happy to see him bounce back and hit some shots.”
What’s Next
Both PSU teams return home to John Lance Arena on Thursday for a doubleheader against Nebraska-Kearney. The women’s tip is slated for 5:30 p.m. while the men’s will follow at 7:30.
