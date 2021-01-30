CLAREMORE, Okla. — Tristan Gegg had herself a day.
The junior scored a career-high 32 points — 20 points coming in the second half — to held lead the Pittsburg State women’s basketball team to a 92-81 win over Rogers State on Saturday at the Claremore Expo Center.
Gegg converted 10 of 15 shots from the floor and made four of five 3-point attempts to lead the way for PSU, which shot better than 58 % from the field. With 71 career games under her belt, Gegg is just 33 points shy of the 1,000-point scoring milestone.
The Gorillas (10-5) came out hot offensively as they shot 60.6 % from the floor in the first half to build a 47-35 advantage by halftime. PSU stretched its lead to as many as 18 points in the second half before settling for the 11-point triumph.
The triumph marked Pittsburg State’s fifth consecutive road win. The Gorillas’ last road loss was a 78-61 setback at Central Missouri on Nov. 28 — PSU’s third game of the season.
Kaylee DaMitz, who posted a season-high 25 points in PSU’s 65-50 road win over Northeastern State on Thursday, added 26 points on 10 of 14 shooting against the Hillcats (4-10). She Aldo recorded a game-high seven assists to bring her career total to 367 assists. She needs three more helpers to pass Kelly Krumsick (1980-83) for fifth place on PSU’s list of all-time assist leaders.
Julia Johnson added 13 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots for the Gorillas.
For Rogers State, Julia Luna and Bailey Kliewer paced the scoring with 18 and 17 points, respectively.
PSU MEN 86, RSU 75
Cameron Huefner and Antonio Givens came off the bench to score a combined 35 points as the Pittsburg State men’s team (8-7) downed Rogers State (6-8) for a third consecutive conference victory.
The Gorillas had a 34-32 edge at halftime and led by as many as 13 points in the second half.
Four players scored in double figures for Pittsburg State, with Huefner tallying 19 points, Givens 16 points, Martin Vogts 13 points and Ryan Pippins 10 points. Huefner made seven of 10 shot attempts from the floor as the Gorillas shot 54.5 percent overall as a team.
Rogers State got a game-high 21 points from Darraja Parnell, while Devin Pullum added 18 points.
Both PSU teams return to play on Feb. 4 when they plays host to Central Missouri at John Lance Arena. The women’s game tips at 5:30 p.m., with the men’s game to follow at approximately 5:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.