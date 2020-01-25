PITTSBURG, Kan. – Tristan Gegg did what Tristan Gegg does, and it came at Missouri Southern’s expense.
Gegg popped in three 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to ignite Pittsburg State past the Lions 83-74 Saturday afternoon on Whetzel Court inside John Lance Arena.
Gegg, 5-foot-7 sophomore guard who prepped at Labette County, fired in 16 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 27, nine above her conference-leading average. She hit 9-of-16 from the floor, 4-of-8 from distance and all five free throws in addition to grabbing eight rebounds.
Her quick release is difficult to guard, shooting almost immediately after receiving the pass or handoff.
“I’ve always been so small,” Gegg said. “People are huge, so I have to either step back or release fast. That’s kind of my thing.”
The Gorillas (10-7, 6-3 MIAA) made only six field goals in the second half, and Gegg had them all, including three huge treys to start the final period.
A strong third quarter by Missouri Southern (5-12, 2-7) gave the Lions a 58-55 lead, but Gegg — from well beyond the arc — connected once from straight away and twice from the right wing in a span of four possessions as the Gorillas took a 66-61 lead with 8:30 remaining.
“I was ready to go,” Gegg said. “I was ready to step up. In my head, I was like, ‘All right, let’s knock them down,’ because we were behind. I think that sparked us.”
“She’s pretty miraculous. She really is,” Gorillas coach Amanda Davied said. “I looked at my coaches like (what just happened). She’s an amazing player. She’s something to watch. She changes the game for sure.”
“She just knows how to score the basketball,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “And they are deep. It’s not like she’s at the 3-point line. She’s 30 feet out. That’s hard to guard a kid who can shoot it that well and can get downhill as well and make layups.”
The Lions battled back and used two free throws and a 3-pointer by Destiny Cozart to tie the game at 70-70 with 3:16 left. But moments later, Gegg completed a three-point play after hitting a runner in the lane, and the Gorillas never relinquished the lead.
Zoe Campbell’s two free throws pulled the Lions within 77-74 with two minutes left, but appropriately, the Gorillas closed the game with seven free throws in the final 1:47 — appropriately in that PSU went 36-of-41 at the line to the Lions’ 16-of-23. The Lions were called for 33 fouls — none on purpose down the stretch — and PSU had 20 fouls.
“They made their free throws,” Ressel said. “They go 36-of-41 from the free-throw line. They are a great free-throw shooting team. You have to give them credit. They knocked them down when they needed to.”
Kaylee DaMitz scored 21 points and dished out eight assists for the Gorillas, and Maya Williams had 11 points after missing the previous two games with an injury.
Cozart led the Lions with 16 points, followed by Campbell with 15 plus 15 rebounds and Chasidee Owens with 13 points. All three had big second halves scoring — Cozart 12, Campbell 11 and Owens 7. Campbell had nine points and eight rebounds in the third quarter when the Lions outscored the Gorillas 27-16 and erased a 39-31 halftime deficit.
“Zoe did a great job on the offensive boards, did a good job around the basket,” Ressel said. “I thought defensively she did a really good job on their bigs.”
The Lions trailed 39-25 until Kai Jones and Emily Kuntze hit treys from the right corner in the last 40 seconds of the first half, and they opened the second half with a 12-2 burst for a 43-41 lead on Owens’ drive with 4:35 left in the third quarter.
“The first six minutes, (the Gorillas) were getting wherever they wanted,” Ressel said. “After that, especially the second quarter and third quarter, our defense really picked up and did a good job of taking things away. We played physical, we rebounded the basketball and we executed well on offense. We got a lot of good looks at the rim.
“I loved our kids’ effort,” Ressel said. “I told them in the locker room if we’ll put that effort on the floor every night the rest of the year, I can’t have a gripe. The kids competed their tails off.”
