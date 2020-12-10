JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Tristan Gegg matched her career high with 31 points to lead Pittsburg State past Lincoln 83-76 on Thursday night in MIAA women's basketball action at Jason Gymnasium.
Gegg, a junior who prepped at Labette County, played all 40 minutes and hit 10 of 26 field goals, 4 of 11 3-pointers and 7 of 7 free throws.
Point guard Kaylee DaMitz tallied 19 points for the Gorillas (3-3), and Jayme Jackson and Dana Johnson added 12 and 10, respectively.
Lincoln (0-4) shot 63% (15 of 28) from the field and 67% (4 of 6) in the first half but was tied 39-39 at the intermission. The Gorillas' offense caught fire in the third quarter, going 10 of 19 from the floor (53%) and 5 of 7 from the 3-point arc (71%) while scoring 30 points and opening a 69-60 lead entering the fourth quarter.
The Blue Tigers never got closer than four points down the stretch.
Niyah Jackson filled her statistics line with 22 points, four rebounds, nine assists and two steals to pace Lincoln. Vivian Chigbu added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Kiara Cadore scored 10.
The Gorillas made five more treys and were near-perfect at the foul line, converting 21 of 22 charities to Lincoln's 13 of 21. The Gorillas shot 38% to Lincoln's 52%, but PSU held advantages of 14-3 in second-chance points and 27-12 in points off turnovers.
LINCOLN MEN 76, PSU 55
Four players scored in double figures as the Blue Tigers pulled away from Pittsburg State at Jason Gymnasium.
The Gorillas (3-3) jumped out to a 10-2 lead, but Lincoln (3-2) roared back with a 25-6 burst to take a lead it never relinquished. The Blue Tigers led 31-24 at halftime and then shot 52% from the floor and nailed seven 3-point goals while outscoring PSU 45-31 in the second half.
Qunton Drayton paced Lincoln with 16 points, followed by Cameron Potts with 15, Ni'Sean Rigmaiden with 14 and Sai Witt with 11. Witt also grabbed 11 rebounds for his third double-double this season, and Potts led the defense with six steals.
Martin Vogts scored 14 points and was the lone player in double figures for the Gorillas. Vogts also had six rebounds, four assists and four steals, and Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr. led PSU with 10 rebounds.
The Gorillas play host to Missouri Western next Thursday.
