The Joplin Outlaws let a late four-run lead slip away before falling 14-10 to the Ozark Generals on Monday night at Joe Becker Stadium.
Joplin (16-14, 10-13 MINK) held a 3-1 lead after the first inning before building the advantage to 10-6 by the end of the fifth. The Generals (13-14, 13-12 MINK) pushed across eight runs on three hits and seven walks in the seventh inning for the come-from-behind win.
The loss also snapped a seven-game win streak for the Outlaws, who needed one more win to match the team’s eight-game win streak during the 2014 season.
Joplin came into the contest a game back of the Generals in the South Division standings, with the margin now falling to two full games after the loss.
Ozark's rally started with three consecutive walks to start the seventh inning before Ashton Smith doubled home two runs to make the score 10-8 with no outs. Following a pitching change, the fifth straight General reached via the walk before an RBI groundout from Harrison Stevens cut the lead to 10-9. Kevin Granger followed with a run-scoring single to tie the game at 10-all. Stevens touched home on a sacrifice fly by Blake Vandiver to give Ozark the 11-10 lead. A pair of bases-loaded walks forced in the final two runs for the Generals.
Bryan Adames earned the win after allowing one run on two hits, with three strikeouts, in 1 2/3 relief innings. Dalton Cook earned the start and gave up five runs on seven hits, three walks and two strikeouts in three innings.
Malachi Crone started for Joplin and allowed six runs, three earned, on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout in five innings. Nozomu Yamauchi surrendered four runs on one hit and four walks and a strikeout in one inning of relief. Hunter Hatfield took the loss after giving up three runs on one hit and two walks in one relief inning. Quest Mock pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits and three walks.
John Prudhom homered and doubled on the way to a team-high four hits for the Outlaws. He scored twice and drove in two. Donovan Sutti had three hits, scored twice and drove in one, while Alec Capshaw also registered three hits, while scoring a run and picking up an RBI.
Stevens had two hits, scored a team-high three runs and drove in one for the Generals. Tanner Maskey, who doubled, Brigham Booe, who homered, and Smith, who also doubled, led Ozark with two RBI each.
The Outlaws are back in action when they host Jefferson City at 7 p.m. today at Joe Becker Stadium.
