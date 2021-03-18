Kyle Wicklund's initial impression of Kamryn Gentry wasn’t formed when she was a member of the Ozark Christian College women’s basketball team.
It was formed when the Ambassadors faced the task of trying to slow Gentry when she was a freshman at Bacone College in Muskogee, Oklahoma.
“When I first saw her play, that girl was a problem for a lot of people … just a bull down low,” Wicklund said. “If you let her get on the block, there’s nothing you are going to be able to do to stop her from getting to the rim. Defensively, she was a good shot blocker. She gave us fits.”
She filled up the stat sheet that night, scoring eight points while grabbing 15 rebounds, swiping three steals and blocking two shots to lift Bacone past OCC 76-58 on Jan. 20, 2020. Gentry can now be found wearing a uniform that sports the letters “Ozark.”
After Bacone went through a coaching change this past year, Gentry entered the transfer portal. Impressed with OCC’s style of play and overall atmosphere, she reached out to the coaching staff to arrange a visit on campus.
“Lo and behold, she decided to sign with us,” Wicklund said. “I knew that she had a lot of ability. I could tell there was a ceiling that still hadn’t been met yet. I was excited to get her to that ceiling.”
And Gentry has started to scratch into that ceiling.
As a sophomore, she ranked first in NCCAA Division II in rebounding with 16.9 boards per game. Gentry also ranked 18th in scoring (15.6 points).
Gentry did not expect to make this much of an impact in her first season with the Ambassadors.
“No, I really didn’t,” Gentry said. “My main focus has always been rebounding because that’s something you have to work hard for. If the shots aren’t falling, you can still always rebound. I wanted to average at least 12 rebounds a game. I didn’t care so much about the points. I did not expect this.”
But one area of her game Gentry said she worked tirelessly to improve was her outside shot.
“I really tried to work on my shooting ability because whenever they stopped me in the post, I had to figure something else out,” Gentry said. “And I worked on my passing. I got my assists up a lot because I actually made better passes this season.”
Gentry, who is from Broken Bow, Oklahoma, put together some pretty dynamic games this winter. And she even registered a few 20-20 performances.
“During our semifinal game for our conference tournament, I believe she had 23 points and 29 rebounds ,” Wicklund said. “It was like every time the ball went off the rim, she was the one to grab it. Every time she did that, I would just look over at my assistant coach (Sarah Rhodes) and shake my head like, ‘Oh, my goodness. This kid is so talented.’ She just has a knack for finding the rebound and not letting anyone get in her way and taking it.”
As a somewhat undersized center, the 5-foot-10 Gentry takes pride in being a rim protector. She said her size also gives her an edge on players of taller stature.
“Anybody can rebound,” Gentry said. “I don’t jump very high, but I outrebound people who are taller than me. It’s just about working hard, and I like to be one that works hard. People know that they are taller than me or bigger than me, but that is how you get in their head. You can fake them out and usually they go for the block because they think they're better. Once you start scoring, it’s easy because you have gotten into their head already.”
With her production as a sophomore and two more years left to write her name in record books, could Gentry go down as one of the all-time greats in OCC history someday?
“I think anything is possible,” Wicklund said. “If she puts the work in this offseason to help with endurance and speed just a little bit, I think that’s a very possible feat that she could accomplish.”
