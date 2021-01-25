After a standout week, Ozark Christian College women’s basketball player Kamryn Gentry has been recognized by the National Christian College Athletic Association.
The NCCAA announced Monday that Gentry had been named the league’s Division II Student-Athlete of the Week. In a two-game stretch with the Ambassadors, Gentry recorded a pair of-double-doubles and sported per-game averages of 26 points, 24.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
In a setback to Ecclesia College, Gentry tallied 24 points and 22 rebounds. Then in a 58-56 win over Central Christian College of the Bible, she finished with 28 points, 27 rebounds and four assists.
Gentry currently ranks first in NCCAA Division II in rebounding with 16.5 boards per game. She also ranks 23rd in scoring with 15.4 ppg.
Gentry and the OCC women’s team are back in action tonight as they travel to Moore, Oklahoma, for a 5 p.m. tilt against Randall University.
