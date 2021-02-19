DUBUQUE, Iowa — If a rebound was available, there's a good chance Kamryn Gentry grabbed it.
Gentry, 5-foot-10 sophomore center, secured 29 rebounds and also scored 23 points to lead Ozark Christian past host Emmaus Bible 89-73 Friday night in a semifinal game of the Midwest Christian College Conference postseason tournament.
The second-seeded Ambassadors (13-10) battle top-seeded Barclay (14-3) in the championship game today at 4 p.m. Barclay defeated Calvary 79-66 in its semifinal contest.
Barclay nipped OCC twice by three points during the regular season — 64-61 in Joplin and 74-71 in Haviland, Kansas.
Gentry, from Broken Bow, Oklahoma, claimed nine offensive rebounds and 20 defensive boards. She had her double-double at halftime — 12 points and 12 rebounds — and she went out and snagged OCC's first nine rebounds in the second half.
The Ambassadors had 51 rebounds as a team, and Gentry had just two fewer rebounds than Emmaus' team.
Gentry made 8 of 13 field goals and 7 of 9 free throws for her 23 points, and she also led the Ambassadors with seven assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
Makenzie Purinton, 5-6 sophomore guard from Lockwood, tallied 20 points on an almost-perfect shooting game, going 6 of 7 from the field, 3 of 3 from the 3-point arc and 5 of 6 at the foul line.
Maddison Schaper and Lydia Pipins made four treys apiece while scoring 16 and 12 points, respectively, for the Ambassadors.
OCC jumped out to 22-11 advantage in the first quarter and maintained control throughout, leading 38-29 at halftime and 58-43 after three quarters. The Ambassadors shot 42% from the floor to Emmaus' 39%, but OCC hit 13 3-pointers while Emmaus made six.
Kia Gelinus and Kristen Morry netted 16 points each for Emmaus (10-6), and Gelinus had 11 rebounds. Riley Harding scored 15 points, and Cory Brokmerkle had 12.
OCC MEN
Ozark Christian faces Emmaus at 10:45 a.m. today in the fifth-place game.
The Ambassadors had a bye after an 86-84 quarterfinal loss to Central Christian of the Bible on Thursday.
Emmaus defeated Calvary 90-81 in its consolation bracket game Friday.
