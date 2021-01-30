Fresh off being named player of the week by the NCCAA Division II, Kamryn Gentry picked up right where she left off for Ozark Christian College.
The Ambassadors’ sophomore center registered a double-double with 26 points and 17 rebounds to lead OCC (8-7) past Manhattan Christian 71-50 on Friday night inside OCC Multipurpose Building.
In all 40 minutes, Gentry shot 11 of 16 from the floor, went 2 of 3 from beyond the arc and 2 of 4 from the charity stripe. She collected 11 defensive rebounds and six offensive rebounds while blocking three shots and swiping three steals.
Peyton Miller added 16 points on 6 of 7 shooting from the field, including a perfect 3 of 3 from deep. Ashley Cornforth and Maddison Schaper added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Kennedy Wilson posted a team-high 19 points for the Thunder (2-8).
MCC MEN 95, OCC 72
OCC men (5-13) suffered their second straight loss in a 23-point decision against Manhattan Christian (10-7).
The Thunder shot 51% from the floor (40 of 78) while connecting from deep eight times. Taymont Lindsey posted a game-high 20 points on 9 of 15 shooting while Garrett Harmison and Jordan White added 17 apiece.
Tyler Alarid, Caleb Brown and Miles Dressler each had 17 points to pace the Ambassadors.
Both OCC teams return to action today against Barclay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.