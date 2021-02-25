FARMERS BRANCH, Texas. — With the game on the line, Kamryn Gentry delivered in the clutch.
The 5-foot-10 sophomore buried a free throw with one second left on the clock to lift Ozark Christian College to a 63-62 triumph over Randall University in the first round of the Southwest Regional Tournament on Wednesday night.
Gentry netted 24 points and grabbed 20 rebounds total to pace the Ambassadors (16-10).
The Saints jumped out to a 21-17 advantage and extended that lead to 37-26 at the break. But OCC outscored Randall 37-25 over the final two frames.
Makenzie Purinton added 14 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Ambassadors. Peyton Miller had 10 points and dished out eight assists.
For Randall (8-12), Mikayla Emarthle scored a game-high 28 points.
OCC will face top-seeded Arlington Baptist University in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday.
RU MEN 76, OCC 70
The Saints held off a comeback attempt from the Ambassadors in the second half to clinch the win.
Randall started fast with a 40-32 lead at the break, but OCC outscored the Saints 38-36 in the final frame.
Malik Martin and Jordan Marshall registered double-doubles apiece for Randall. Martin scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Marshall scored 15 points and pulled down 10 boards.
Quinn Ryan chipped in 12 points for the Saints.
For the Ambassadors, Brett Campbell poured in 17 points and collected 10 rebounds. Miles Dressler scored 15 points and had seven boards while Tyler Alarid scored 12 points, amassed three rebounds and dished out five assists.
OCC men are off the rest of the week, but both teams played in the Association of Christian College Athletic Association tournament next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.