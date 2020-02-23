Basketball players Kaesha George of Monett and Gavyn Elkamil of Pittsburg are the Globe athetes of the week for the week ending Feb. 15.
KAESHA GEORGE
George, 5-foot-6 senior guard, scored 67 points in three games and moved into second place on the Cubs’ career scoring list.
George tallied 22 points in a 51-32 victory over Cassville, 16 in a 51-45 loss to Fair Grove and 29 in a 57-43 victory over Seneca.
She passed Angela Beckett for second place on the scoring list during the Cassville game, and her total is around 1,300 points entering the final week of the regular season. She won’t catch record holder Alexia Johnson, whose career total is more than 1,900.
George, who has signed to throw the javelin at the University of Missouri, is averaging 18 points and shooting 82 percent from the foul line this season.
“It’s not one thing. It’s a compilation of everything she does,” Cubs coach Zack Kleine said. “She obviously makes a lot of shots. She guards the other team’s best player. She rebounds. She’s such a good leader, the kind of kid every coach wants around. We’re fortunate to have her.”
GAVYN ELKAMIL
Elkamil, 6-5 senior guard, collected 65 points and 23 rebounds in two games for the Purple Dragons.
He began the week with 28 points and 10 rebounds against Chanute, then poured in 37 points and grabbed 13 rebounds against Fort Scott. He made 12-of-19 field goals against the Tigers, 1-of-5 3-point shots and 12-of-14 free throws.
He’s averaging 24 points and 12.1 rebounds for the season, and he has signed with Link Year prep school in Branson.
“He’s a very highly skilled player,” Pittsburg coach Kiley Roelfs said. “His offensive skills are very advanced, and he’s worked countless hours on his skills. It makes him a load to deal with on the offensive end of the floor.
“His rebounding prowess is something that kind of has been under the radar. It’s made a big difference for us without a doubt.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close up head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on March 1 will be based on performances from Feb. 17-22.
