Monett softball player Kaesha George and Carl Junction football player Drew Patterson have been named the Globe’s athletes of the week for the week ending Sept. 14.
KAESHA GEORGE
The Cubs’ senior leadoff hitter went 9-for-15 at the plate in a five-game stretch as Monett went 3-2.
George’s top performances came in a 12-4 win against Republic and an 11-6 win against Rolla when she went 4-for-4 and 3-for-3, respectively.
“She’s been fantastic at the leadoff spot, and that’s one of the things I’ve challenged her to do,” Monett coach Jami Bauer said. “When she gets on base, she gets the rest of the team going. She’s fast, so obviously getting her on the bases is important. She’s the ideal kid for a first-year coach like myself. She works hard, asks questions and is a great leader for the team.”
George also went 1-for-3 in losses to Eureka and Ozark.
“She’s one of our captains, and for good reason,” Bauer said. “There’s no doubt that we’re going to miss her next season.”
DREW PATTERSON
In his first start at quarterback for the Bulldogs, Patterson completed 14-of-20 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-48 win over Republic on Sept. 13.
Patterson logged touchdown passes of 21, 39, 71, 29 and 17 yards as Carl Junction registered its first win of the season.
“I knew that Drew gave us the best chance to run our offense with the run-pass game,” Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster said. “Did I expect him to throw for (288) yards and five touchdowns? I don’t think that had crossed my mind at that point, but I’m very pleased and more than happy with what he did.”
Coaches can nominate athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close up head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on Sept. 28 will be based on performances from Sept. 16-21.
