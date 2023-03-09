A two-sport athlete at Welch (Oklahoma) High School, Reagan Etzel wanted to play softball or basketball at the next level.
She got that opportunity in Joplin at Ozark Christian College.
Etzel is fifth on the team in scoring at 9.17 points per game. She's doing that for the third-best scoring offense in Division II of the NCCAA. The Ambassadors spread the ball around and tally 75.7 ppg as a team.
While she has found success, the point guard has dealt with a bit of a transition. As a Welch Wildcat, Etzel was the No. 1 option at all times. With OCC, she's had to get used to wearing many different hats.
"It's been kind of stressful, honestly," Etzel said. "It's completely different. I'm having to play different."
At the beginning of the season she started for the Ambassadors. Once Emmy Colin returned to the lineup from volleyball season, she was eventually thrust back into her starting role and Etzel became a reserve. She said that messed with her confidence.
Etzel said she knew not to expect starting right away but the back-and-forth changes caused her to get in her own head a little bit early in the season.
"That did mess with my head so I struggled there for a little bit when I started coming off the bench," she said. "But after awhile I realized I don't have to start to be good."
Now, as Ozark enters the NCCAA tournament, Makenzie Purinton has been down for the past two weeks or so with a knee injury that put her out for the season. That has forced Etzel back into the starting lineup to take Purinton's spot, who is fourth on the team in scoring (9.6) and second in rebounding (4.8).
Purinton is someone head coach Kyle Wicklund considers the fastest player on the court most days. She runs the offense, controls the tempo, can score the ball, rebound it and defend.
Etzel mentioned there being a little added stress trying to fill her void.
Ahead of Etzel in Purinton in scoring are Colin (12.6), Lydia Pipins (11.7) and Emmary Williams (10.55), providing a consistent offensive punch for OCC.
Etzel noted that it's nice to have the supporting cast at OCC after being the go-to option at Welch.
Throughout the different roles she has taken on this year, she's enjoyed being able to study the game and the opponent when she was coming off of the bench. This made her feel more prepared to come in and contribute rather than being on the floor from the tip.
"When she first stepped on to campus I could tell she was a very shy kid," Wicklund said. "Once she got comfortable, I could tell she was eager to learn and eager to get better. Seeing her growth by being able to take command and run the floor well has been huge for us."
Pressure
Etzel also noticed that teams will pressure her more aggressively knowing that she is a freshman and maybe she will be more likely to commit a turnover.
The former Wildcat admitted dealing with anxiety and being nervous about many things. One of those was trying to reach out to her coach about playing at the college level.
"I've really enjoyed that," Etzel said of continuing her athletic career. "I didn't know if I was going to or not. I didn't tell my coach that I wanted to. I was scared that he would say I wasn't good enough.
"I'm really glad that I got to. It's been nice because I've always played sports so I didn't know what I was going to do if I didn't. I feel like it's helped me a lot just being able to play."
Today, she said she regrets not having tried a little harder to get her name out there for college softball or basketball but is also glad that the opportunity came so close to home.
"(Etzel) was a phenonemal softball player and track athlete," Wicklund said. "As you can tell, she was wrong about that. She's a super-talented kid and very good at the game of basketball.
"I think it shows that it's important to lift our athletes up and make them feel wanted and remind them they're talented. Especially at a young age, making sure they understand that."
Etzel wishes she had asked her coach, Shawn Goodwin, to help with that process more. She knows Goodwin wouldn't have actually thought that about her and that those feelings just stemmed from her own anxiety associated with her confidence.
"It's nice," Etzel said with a big smile on her face. "My family can come watch me more and I go home like every weekend."
She is a dual-degree student with OCC and Missouri Southern State University. Etzel noted that her junior year will likely become much busier once she gets involved in the radiology classes at MSSU.
"I'm taking it year-by-year," Etzel said of her future. "But I'm definitely coming back next year."
As for evaluating her first season with the Ambassadors, she considers it a success. Despite the early struggles she dealt with, Etzel believes she has adjusted well and is enjoying her time with the team.
"I've enjoyed having really supportive teammates," she said. "I'm really hard on myself if I'm not perfect. I can get down real easily. They're really good about picking me up and supporting me. It's just really nice because I've never had that supportive of teammates before."
