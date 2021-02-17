Gheewala becomes Thomas Jefferson's new 3-point king

Move over.
There’s a new 3-point king at Thomas Jefferson.
His name is Dhruv Gheewala.
The 6-foot, 190-pound shooting guard recently tied Sam Simpson’s all-time 3-point goal record of 170 with a trey in a 62-30 win over McAuley Catholic on Feb. 6. And about midway through the first quarter against College Heights Christian last Saturday, Gheewala buried a 3 from the left corner to pass Simpson’s record that stood for more than a decade.
With what was at stake, Gheewala admitted there weren’t any extra nerves going into that game against the Cougars.
“No, not really,” Gheewala said. “I put the work in before. I usually shoot on the gun and I just went out there and let it fly. That’s what I did. I didn’t realize it until after I made the shot that I set the record. Coach was like, ‘Hey.’ And that’s when I realized I had set it. After that, everything just felt good.”
Gheewala burst onto the scene as a freshman for Thomas Jefferson, hitting a whopping 68 3-point field goals in 2017-18. As defenses started realizing his capabilities from deep, he knocked down 33 as a sophomore, 42 as a junior and he’s currently at 30 so far in his senior campaign.
“Dhruv has always been a phenomenal shooter,” Cavaliers coach Chris Myers said. “He came in as a shooter right away. Obviously, it’s been a little bit more of a challenge since his freshman year because he hasn’t snuck up on anybody since then. People are defending the 3-point line a little more heavily than when he was a freshman. We’ve also had some pretty good scorers over the last couple of years and that cut into the 3s that he could’ve made, but he’s a phenomenal shooter.”
Gheewala said shooting from the outside is his favorite facet of the game, especially when he pulls up from the top of the key and hits those “straight on, dead-eye 3s.”
“Seeing the ball drop in from deep is definitely what I love to do,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been doing my whole career since I was little.”
As for his ever-expanding range?
“He’s got a lot of range,” Myers said. “He spends a lot of time in the gym shooting. He’s one of the kids you don’t worry about in times like this whenever we’ve been kept out of the gym for three days. I could almost guarantee Dhruv has found a gym somewhere and got shots up. His range is really unlimited. He shoots a lot of volleyball line 3-pointers in practice. It’s a shot that I’m not even concerned that he would pull in games because I’ve seen him make it at a pretty-high clip.”
When he hits those volleyball line triples, Gheewala said that’s what builds his confidence.
“It makes me pretty dangerous because once I hit one of those — my confidence just keeps going up,” Gheewala said. “And then I know the next one is definitely going in. When teams start to close out that hard, it’s easier for me to drive right past them and find my teammates, find a layup open for me or a layup open for my big man.”
Outside of his 3-point making ability, Gheewala has contributed all across the stat sheet throughout his career. Not only will he finish as one of the top five scorers (1,334 points) in program history, but Myers said he will likely finish at No. 2 in both career assists and steals.
He sits at 562 rebounds, 323 assists and 220 steals for his career.
“He’s a very well-rounded player that has made an impact in many more ways than just the 3-point line,” Myers added.
Gheewala has received some offers from smaller schools to play at the next level, Myers said. But academics may be the direction Gheewala goes as he aspires to be a pharmacist down the road.
“I have some colleges looking at me,” Gheewala said. “I don’t know if I’ll play further past high school because of my education and how much Thomas Jefferson prepared me for college. It’s sad to say goodbye to the game after high school, but I feel like that’s the best option for me.”
If his days are indeed numbered in a Cavalier uniform, Gheewala wants to make the most of the remaining time he has with his teammates.
“I want to win a district championship,” Gheewala said. “The last two years we came super close. We were one shot away close. And this year with all of our players, I feel like our team has better camaraderie. I feel like we definitely get along and we don’t care about everybody else’s success. We care about the team's success. I feel like this year is definitely one of the best years we’ll have. We can accomplish that district championship goal.”
More on Simpson
Sam Simpson played for Thomas Jefferson from 2003-2007 and finished as the program's all-time leading scorer. He amassed 2,141 career points (a 20.6 average) and finished his senior campaign with averages of 23.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
