EXETER, Mo. — Dhruv Gheewala hit nine 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 33 points as the Thomas Jefferson Independent boys basketball team ran away with an 86-55 victory over Exeter on Thursday night.
Chase Kellenberger and Drew Goodhope added 19 and 10 points apiece for the Cavaliers, while Brock Conklin, Kelsey Atterberry and Jay ball chipped in eight points apiece.
TJ (15-8) opened up an 11-point lead in the first quarter and eventually held a 42-30 advantage at halftime. The Cavaliers then outscored Exeter 28-9 in the third quarter before both teams exchanged 16 points in the fourth.
Corey Hillburn paced the Exeter offense with 27 points.
Thomas Jefferson plays at Verona on Tuesday.
TJ GIRLS RALLY PAST EXETER
EXETER, Mo. — After failing to score in the first quarter, the Thomas Jefferson girls basketball team rallied to defeat Exeter 32-31 in overtime on Thursday.
The Cavaliers (5-15) fell behind 5-0 after the first quarter before tying the game at 13-13 by the intermission. Both teams close the second half tied at 29, with Thomas Jefferson outscoring Exeter 3-2 in the overtime period.
Alivia Beard led the Cavaliers with 11 points, while Sonia Carlson and Ruchi Patel each scored seven. Jaden Moore finished with six points.
Amy Antel led Exeter with 11 points.
Thomas Jefferson travels to Verona for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Tuesday.
NIXA GIRLS 62, WEBB CITY 31
WEBB CITY, Mo.—Trailing by five after the opening period, Webb City managed just 10 points in the middle quarters.
With that, Nixa led 44-19 after the third period.
Allison Kamies scored 25 for Nixa.
Kenzie Robbins scored nine points and Jaydee Duda added seven for the Cardinals (10-11).
Webb City is at Neosho at 6 on Tuesday.
Webb City’s boys host Nixa tonight.
