Joplin’s Whit Hafer and Terrance Gibson combined for 50 points as the Eagles defeated the Webb City Cardinals 81-64 on Tuesday night at Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Hafer went 5 for 10 from behind the arc, racking up 23 points. It was the first time in the junior’s career that he hit five 3-pointers in a game. Gibson worked the post and claimed game-high honors with 27.
Hafer talked about his perimeter play after the game.
“I just worked on it (3-point shot) a lot before the game,” Hafer said. “ I found my rhythm for it and just started shooting it.”
Joplin Head Coach Bronson Schaake was not surprised at Hafer’s long range ability.
“He’s got it in him,” Schaake said. “We urge him to shoot it and they left him open.”
Gibson said that the guard play made it all possible for him inside.
“It’s really about the guards,” Gibson said. “The guards moved the ball around and as bigs, our game plan was to be as dominant as we could be. The guards let us eat down there and that’s just pretty much how we did it. We put all our trust in our guards and they made the plays for us. We just executed and finished it.”
Webb City (15-8) scored first off a Holton Keith jumper, but Joplin responded with an All Wright jumper and the teams were tied at 2-2 until the first of Hafer’s three first-quarter treys fell through the net and the Eagles had their first lead at 5-2.
Webb City rallied to a 12-5 advantage at the 4:42 mark with a Keith 3-pointer and Hafer responded with his second long ball of the frame at 3:36, bringing Joplin within two points at 12-10. Hafer was fouled the next trip down the floor and sank both free throws and the game was tied 12-12 at 3:30.
The teams played close through the remainder of the opening period. Hafer drilled his third 3-pointer at 2:15 and gave Joplin it’s first lead (17-15) since the first minutes of the game. The teams went into the second quarter tied at 19.
Joplin’s Cooper Williams opened the second quarter for the Eagles with a trey of his own and Joplin grabbed a 22-19 lead. The teams remained within 4-to-5 points of each other until back-to-back Gibson buckets gave Joplin a 30-21 lead halfway through the second stanza.
Joplin (14-8) opened its biggest lead of the half on Hafer’s fourth 3-pointer and the Eagles led 41-26 with 30 seconds left in the half. The half came to a close with Joplin leading 41-28.
Joplin protected its double digit lead most of the third quarter, building the margin to 18 points. Webb City would cut into that lead and make it 54-42 at 1:50-mark. The Cardinals pared the deficit to single digits (54-45) with about a minute left after a 9-0 run capped off by a Barron Duda trey.
The teams closed out the third frame with the Eagles protecting a 59-45 lead.
The Cardinals came within single digits once more at 61-52 off a Duda bucket at 5:52, but that is as close as they came the remainder of the game. Joplin outscored Webb 20-12 in the last 5:30 to claim the win.
Keith led the Cardinal offensive effort with 23 points. Alex Martin added 15.
Joplin’s All Wright added 13 point to Joplin’s total.
Up next for the Eagles, a road game against Kickapoo on Wednesday. The Cardinals travel to face undefeated Nixa (22-0) on Friday.
