Terrance Gibson made the play of the night that defined the game and gave what Bronson Schaake described as a signature victory for the Joplin Eagles.
The 6-foot-5 junior forward tipped in a shot off a miss from Always Wright with six seconds left in regulation as Joplin outlasted Carthage 46-45 on Tuesday night in an instant classic inside Carthage High School’s Gymnasium.
Moments after Gibson’s putback, Carthage’s Clay Kinder hauled in the inbounds pass and dribbled the length of the floor before falling out of bounds on the other end. It was ruled Joplin’s ball.
The Eagles (14-5, 2-1 COC) milked the remaining .6 seconds off the clock to seal it.
“After the Kickapoo game, we had to do a reboot and talk about playing hard,” Schaake said. “Carthage came out in a triangle-and-2 (defense) and took the Wrights out of it. I thought we found a way for other guys to step up. I thought Terrance played big, just being aggressive. Even on the misses, he is active around the basket and tipping the ball.
“That was a tough game. We talked about how February is make or break time. Our district is loaded and we need to find a way to win games like that."
In the fourth quarter, Joplin grabbed a quick 37-32 lead after a triple from Always Wright at the 6:52 mark. Carthage’s Joel Pugh then executed an old-fashioned three-point play on the ensuing possession to trim the deficit to one.
Both teams continued to trade scores throughout the frame and down the stretch. After Gibson’s putback gave Joplin a 44-43 lead, the Tigers reclaimed a one-point lead when Clay Kinder splashed home a pair of freebies with 1:26 to go.
The Eagles’ then took possession and took the clock down to 21 seconds before a timeout was called, setting the stage for Gibson's putback.
“I trust our guys, especially the Wrights with the ball,” Schaake said. “If they feel like they can (hold the ball for the final shot), let’s do it. We put a lot of trust in our players.”
Gibson finished with 16 points to lead the charge for the Eagles, while Always Wright added 13. All Wright chipped in nine points.
The Tigers’ were led by a game-high 17 points from Clay Kinder.
“I told our guys that was the first true gut punch of the season,” Carthage coach Nathan Morris said. “They wanted this one for numerous reasons. I thought our guys battled and played extremely hard. They did what we asked them to do with our scouting report and our game plan. We stuck to it. I thought they did a heck of a job. A couple of late breaks didn’t roll our way and that one hurts.”
Joplin girls 47, Carthage 36
The proverbial monkey is off the back of Luke Floyd.
With an 11-point triumph over Carthage, Joplin (10-9, 1-2 COC) claimed its first victory since joining the COC in 2018-19.
“We talked at the beginning of the season that we wanted to make history,’’ Floyd said. “I told the girls after the game, ‘We made history. That is our first-ever COC win.’ We are not done. We have more to do, but it was just jubilation. That final buzzer went off to see them be that excited, have them go into the locker room and appreciate what they did. It was just awesome. I could not be more prouder of those girls.”
The game proved to be a back-and-forth contest through the first three quarters of play.
That was exactly the case when Presley Probert knocked down a triple to tie the game at 32-32 heading into the final frame.
However, the fourth quarter was all Joplin.
The Eagles outscored the Tigers 15-4 down the stretch, ignited by a 6-0 run to open the quarter. That gave Joplin a 38-32 lead when Ella Hafer found Brynn Driver on the break for a bucket inside.
And the Eagles did not waver the rest of the way. Carthage’s marquee player, Kianna Yates, fouled out with 1:16 left in regulation and Joplin put the game away with timely free throws from Brooke Nice and Driver.
“I thought we did a phenomenal job defensively all night long,” Floyd said. “We just played lock down defense. Yates ended up with 17 points. She’s a heck of a ballplayer, but we held her in check for the most part. On the offensive end, it was just team basketball. With good teams, nothing is going to come easy. But we weathered the storm and grinded out a win.”
Nice led Joplin with 15 points, while Hafer finished with 14. Driver added 12 points to round out those in double-figures.
In addition to Yates’ 17 points, Choate chipped in eight for the Tigers (9-11, 0-3 COC).
“For us, I just didn’t think we shot the ball well,” Carthage coach Scott Moore said. “That brought us out of our normal rhythm and it took us out of our normal game plan. Tonight, I thought this was a letdown game. We didn’t play our best against a team we should have beaten in our own gymnasium on a super night. We want that type of win. We want that type of atmosphere. I thought Joplin played great. Hats off to them.”
Both Joplin squads will travel to Nixa on Friday for a super night. Carthage girls play at Republic on Thursday, while the boys play on Friday.
