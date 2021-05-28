WICHITA, Kan. — Girard crowned two state champions and finished second in the Class 3A boys KSHSAA Track and Field Championships on Friday at Wichita State’s Cessna Stadium.
Southeast of Saline ran away with the team title, accumulating 84 points. Girard scored 55 points, followed by Perry-Lecompton with 50, Silver Lake with 34 and Scott Community withy 31.
The Trojans’ Cormick Logue won the 3200 meters in 9 minutes, 34.98 seconds, finishing eight seconds ahead of the field. He also was second in the 1600 in 4:28.51, 11 seconds behind Dylan Sprecker of Southeast of Saline.
Girard’s Aiden Damman won the 400 in 50.31.
Other second places went to the Trojans’ Gavin Doubrava in the 800 (2:01.25) and Muia in the long jump (22-11.75). Muia also was fourth in the high jump (6-2).
The 4x400 relay team of Doubrava, Quin O’Rand, Muia and Damman took third (3:31.14).
Four more entries from the CNC League earned state medals.
Kenneth Sheffer of Baxter Springs placed fourth in the pole vault (13-0).
Derek Larison from Riverton was eighth in the javelin (154-8).
From Frontenac, Easton King was seventh in the 300 hurdles (42.22), and he joined Ty Gates, Brady Stanley and Coy Medlin on the eighth-place 4x400 team (3:35.42).
