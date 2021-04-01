GALENA, Kan. — Girard ran away with the team championship trophies in the Galena Bulldog Relays on Thursday night.
The Trojans scored 159 points in the boys division, followed by Riverton 66, Frontenac 56, Southeast 41 and Galena 50.
Two double winners led the Trojans as Cormick Logue won the 800 and 1600 meters and Aiden Dammon swept the 100 and 200 meters and anchored the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Quinn O'Rand and Adam Shireman also ran on both relays along with Gage Davenportt (4x100) and Gavin Doubrava (4x400).
Davenport also won the high jump.
Riverton picked up three event victories — Kalyn Allen in the 300 hurdles, Derek Larison in the javelin and the 4x800 relay team of Dillon Leggett, Tyler Haywood, Michael Sheppard and Jaxson Gantt.
In the field events, Liberal's Case Hampton won the pole vault, and Galena's Randy Cockerel prevailed in the triple jump.
College Heights Christian received third places from Gatlin Bender in the shot put and the 4x800 relay team of Jace Edwards, Colsen Dickens, Derrick McMillan and Rolen Sanderson. The Cougars had fourth places from McMillan in the 800 and the 4x400 relay of Dickens, McMillan, Caleb Quade and Corban Thomas.
Morgan Vaughn of Seneca and Kip Sheffer of Baxter Springs finished second in the 110 hurdles and pole vault, respectively, and Kip Atteberry of Thomas Jefferson took fourth in the 1600.
In the girls division, Girard rolled up 140 points, followed by Riverton 64 and Seneca 51.
Event winners for Girard were Gracie Peterson (100, long jump), Hailey Orender (800), Ainsley Norton (300 hurdles, pole vault), Kinley Smith (triple jump), Olivia Cullen (shot put, javelin) and the 4x100 relay team of Norton, Serenia Short, Rainie Aulin and Peterson.
College Heights won two relays — Grace Bishop, Jayli Johnson, Addie Lawrence and Lauren Ukena in the 4x400 and Bishop, Sophia Moore, Katie Moss and Avery Parker in the 4x800. The Cougars' Allie Fiscus was third in the 300 hurdles, and Riley Peterson was fourth in the triple jump.
Riverton won two sprints — Jacy Thomason in the 200 and Alivia Parker in the 400.
Thomas Jefferson athletes registered four top-4 finishes as Sydney Stamps was second in the shot put, Alivia Beard was second in the 100 and fourth in the 200 and Sarah Mueller took fourth in the 800.
Seneca's Rylee Darnell won the high jump and was second in the triple jump, and third places went to Kamryn Fox (400) and Danessa Macy (100 hurdles).
Liberal's Abby Barton placed third in the 800 and fourth in the 1600.
Commerce hurdler Katy Crawford won the 100 hurdles and was second in the 300 hurdles.
Baxter Springs' Kaylynn Charles and Brooklyn Giesel finished second and third, respectively, in the javelin.
