WICHITA, Kan. — Girard’s girls finished ninth in the Class 3A team standings in the KSHSAA Track and Field Championships on Friday at Cessna Stadium on the Wichita State campus.
The Trojans scored 21 points, led by Gracie Peterson’s second-place finish in the long jump at 17 feet, one-half inch.
Olivia Cullen also accounted for eight points in the throws by finishing fourth in the discus (115-11) and sixth in the shot put (35-7 1/4).
Kinley Smith took sixth in the triple jump (34-8 3/4), and the Trojans had eighth places by Ainsley Norton in the pole vault (9-0) and the 4x100 relay team of Norton, Serenia Short, Ranie Paulen and Peterson (51.58 seconds).
Columbus earned 13 points from a trio of medalists — Montana Ohmart was third in the 1600 (5:27.88), Kerri Jones was fifth in the 100 (12.65) and Bailey Monroe was sixth in the javelin (120-11).
Jacy Thomasson of Riverton finished seventh in the 200 (27.10), and Mia Sarwinski of Galena was seventh in the 400 (1:01.09).
CLASS 4A BOYS
Labette County scored seven points in the Class 4A boys meet on Friday.
Alex Meister was a double medalist in the distance events, taking fifth in the 3200 meters (10:11.44) and seventh in the 1600 (4:41.22).
Russell McCarty was eighth in the 110 high hurdles (16.09).
CLASS 2A
Complete results from Saturday’s Class 2A meet were not available when the Globe published.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.