COLUMBUS, Kan. — Takeaways, stifling defense and opportunistic offense.
For Girard, it was the perfect recipe for pulling off the upset.
In the first round of the Kansas Class 3A state playoffs, the Trojans put together their best performance of the season en route to a 29-18 win over previously unbeaten Columbus on Friday night at Columbus High School.
The Girard triumph avenged a 26-7 loss to Columbus in mid-September, and it advanced the Trojans to the regional round of the state playoffs to take on Prairie View, a 44-16 winner over Caney Valley, next Friday in LaCygne.
“I can’t be more proud of what our kids were able to come out and accomplish tonight,” Girard coach Neal Philpot said. “It was our most complete game of the season, and it came when we needed it the most.”
Contrary to its previous matchup with the Titans (8-1), Girard (4-5) dominated each facet of the game and used a 16-0 run spanning from the final seconds of the first half to the midway point of the fourth quarter to generate the separation it needed.
A pivotal momentum swing came in the latter stages of the second quarter when a Columbus punt return was fumbled and recovered by Brecken Troike to give possession right back to Girard at its 43-yard line.
The Trojans then went on a methodical 12-play drive that was capped by a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Luke Niggemann to wide receiver Mason Huebner, giving Girard a 19-12 lead with 19 seconds remaining in the half.
In total, Girard forced four turnovers with two fumble recoveries, one interception and one turnover on downs. The takeaways led to 12 points for the Trojans.
“The biggest difference between tonight and the first time we saw (Columbus) was the turnovers,” Philpot said. “The big part is I think we just executed a little bit better. We got some big defensive plays, established some drives and didn’t turn the ball over more than once. We hadn’t done that all year.”
“The turnovers were costly,” Columbus coach Blake Burns said. “I told the team at halftime that you’ve benefitted from winning the turnover battle all season, and now you’re on the negative side. We had to find a way to overcome that, but unfortunately when you turn it over as many times as we did, you can’t overcome it at some point.”
The momentum Girard had built at the end of the first half carried over into the third quarter as the Trojans received the second-half kick and marched 57 yards in eight plays to make it a two-score ball game. Niggemann logged his second pass TD of the night on a 30-yard strike to Logan Thomas.
Columbus, meanwhile, continued to struggle offensively in the second half as it came up empty handed on its first four possessions. Two drives ended in interceptions and two others in shanked punts that gave Girard favorable field position.
Following a 27-yard field goal by Garrett Humble that gave Girard its largest lead at 29-12, the Titans finally ended their scoring drought with a 52-yard drive that ended with a one-yard TD run by quarterback Jaxson Haraughty with 4:35 remaining in the fourth quarter.
By then, however, it was too late for the Titans.
Columbus failed to recover its ensuing onside kick, and Girard milked the rest of the game clock after generating three first downs with a heavy dose of the run game.
“We said all week long that Girard is a phenomenal football team, and if some breaks had gone their way this season, they could have easily been a six- or seven-win team,” Burns said. “We saw that tonight. They have a lot of talent and they’re very well-coached. We just didn’t execute the way we know we can to get the job done.”
Running back Gabe Martin led the Titans in rushing with nearly 100 yards on 15 carries, while Haraughty accounted for one rush TD and one 61-yard passing TD to receiver Landin Midgett.
For Girard, Niggemann accounted for three touchdowns, with two coming via the pass, as well as a 56-yard scamper in the latter stages of the first quarter. Niggeman and running back Connor Oliveria, who ran for one touchdown, both rushed for more than 70 yards.
Girard29Columbus18
