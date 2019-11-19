WEBB CITY, Mo. — Ready or not, the 2019-20 high school girls basketball season has arrived in Southwest Missouri.
With the regular season quickly approaching, area girls hoops squads competed at jamborees across the region on Tuesday night.
Webb City hosted Carl Junction, McDonald County and Mount Vernon as each team squared off against the other three in scrimmages that ran for a half-hour apiece.
All four coaches noted the annual dress rehearsal is beneficial as they prepare to open their seasons.
“It’s great to be able to see three quality teams instead of practicing against ourselves,” Webb City coach Lance Robbins said. “It’s nice to play other people and gauge where we’re at. We saw some things we did well tonight, and we saw some areas where we need to improve on. Now we’ll get back to work and continue to get ready for our first game.”
Seniors Keira and Kajah Jackson, juniors Sierra Kimbrough, Jaydee Duda and Raven Vaughn and sophomores Kenzie Robbins and Peyton Hawkins are expected to be key performers for the Cardinals this season. Senior Darcy Darnell is out of action because of an injury.
Webb City, 12-14 last winter, opens the season against Cassville at the Carthage Invitational on Dec. 5.
Like Robbins, Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter noted the importance of a jamboree.
“It’s beneficial for the players, coaches, and even officials and scorekeepers to get a feel for the game,” Shorter said. “What better way to get into the flow of basketball season? The season’s here.”
Carl Junction will be led by its senior class, including varsity veterans Katie Scott, Dani Wrensch, Shila Winder and Taylor Hughes.
Shorter’s Bulldogs went 18-10 and won a district championship before falling in the sectional round last year.
The Bulldogs host their CJ Classic beginning on Dec. 2.
One of the other teams competing in Carl Junction’s tournament will be the McDonald County Mustangs.
Mustangs coach Chris Kennedy noted he used the jamboree as a way to experiment with different players in different roles with nothing on the line.
“And there’s good competition here,” Kennedy said. “All three teams we played tonight are talented. That will help us get better.”
“I thought our girls played pretty well, we may have run out of gas in the last game,” said Kennedy, who expects senior guards Ragan Wilson and Rita Santillan to lead his team.
The Class 3 Mountaineers were able to gain gamelike experience against three Class 4 schools.
“This is extremely beneficial for us,” Mount Vernon coach Grant Berendt said. “We’ve been going at each other for 12 or 13 days, so the girls were excited to go up against somebody else.”
Like Robbins, Shorter and Kennedy, Berendt noted his team is still a work in progress at this point.
“We saw some good and bad things and that’s good for us,” said Berendt, who expects junior point guard Lacy Stokes to lead his squad. “Now we have some film to breakdown. And we still have 11 more practices until we play a game, so it was good for us to have this now.”
Mount Vernon opens the season against Hillcrest at the Carthage Invitational on Dec. 5.
