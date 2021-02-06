PITTSBURG, Kan. —The Pittsburg State men's basketball team keeps rolling.
The Gorillas (10-7) took their fifth straight game, pulling away in overtime for an 85-77 victory over Lincoln on Saturday afternoon at John Lance Arena.
PSU received significant performances from Antonio Givens II and Martin Vogts that lifted them over the top. Givens poured in a career-high 20 points while Vogts scored a season-high 18 points that included a clutch 3-pointer with 2:41 to go in overtime to hand the Gorillas a 77-73 edge.
Givens, who drilled 7-of-9 shots from the floor, added three assists two blocked shots and three steals. Vogts was 5-for-11 from the field and knocked down four 3-pointers while dishing out five assists and swiping five steals.
Lincoln (8-7) was paced by Cameron Potts with 27 points and Quinton Drayton with 20.
PSU WOMEN 72, LINCOLN 54
Tristan Gegg added another accolade to her already decorated career with the Gorillas.
The junior became the 23rd player in PSU history to eclipse 1,000 career points on Saturday afternoon in the Gorillas 18-point victory. She reached 1,000 mark on a layup with 2:16 to go in the second quarter and finished with 12 points in 26 minutes, giving her 1,005 career points.
Kaylee DaMitz led all PSU scorers with 19 points. She added seven rebounds and three assists for the Gorillas (11-6) while Sydnee Crain added 13 points, including a trio of 3s. Erin Davis also contributed 10 points.
The Gorillas hit six of their first 13 shots from the floor en route to a 20-12 first quarter lead, and the margin grew to 43-22 at halftime and 61-30 after three quarters.
Lincoln (1-15) received 12 points apiece from A.J. Bradley and Niyah Jackson.
Both PSU teams return to action on Thursday when they travel to Maryville, Mo to battle Northwest Missouri State. The women's tip is slated for 5:30 p.m. and the men's will follow at 7:30 against the No. 3 ranked Bearcats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.