Replacing the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year seems like a daunting challenge.
But not for Joplin running back Nathan Glades. The senior has filled the shoes of the great Isaiah Davis and flourished as the Eagles' featured offensive weapon this season.
In fact, his numbers are comparable to what you would see in a Madden Football game. Twenty touchdowns and 1,260 rushing yards on 183 carries, an average of seven yards per attempt. Add in one receiving, one kickoff return and two punt returns, that gives him 24 total touchdowns this season.
Glades said he never felt any added pressure of having to replace one of the best running backs to come out of Joplin High School. Instead, Glades is making his own claim at becoming one of the more memorable tailbacks in recent years.
“I practiced hard even when Isaiah was there,” Glades said. “I made sure to do my part. I knew I needed to do my job and do it to the best of my ability. (Isaiah and I still talk) and he tells me to always just stay calm, keep my composure and be a leader on the field.”
Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said having a player like Davis who took Glades under his wing last year was beneficial in his growth as the leader of Joplin this season.
“Isaiah was the all-around leader as far as leading by example and also willing to have those conversations,” Jasper said. “Kudos to Nathan for understanding the type of player and person that Isaiah is, and willing to listen to all the advice Isaiah was willing to give.”
Davis said playing the same position allowed them to create a special bond last year.
"Nathan's a memorable bro," Davis said. "It's kind of like a big brother, little brother. We make jokes all the time. We pick on each other. It's good to have someone that you can look to if you want to work out or talk to. We have that special bond. I'm just thankful for what we have."
Emerging as a star
Glades made his varsity debut as a sophomore and spent his first two years in the shadow of Davis.
In 2018, Glades rushed for 698 yards on 83 carries and scored seven times. As a junior, he ran for 471 yards on 73 attempts and collected five touchdowns.
“He put up good numbers last year, really good numbers and did all the dirty work (for Isaiah),” Jasper said. “But he’s that same competitive player he was. He’s a little bigger this year and put a lot of work in the weight room in the offseason.”
Since his sophomore year, Glades has added 25 pounds of strength to his 5-foot 10-inch, 180-pound frame. But the biggest improvements he’s made since that time haven’t come from inside the weight room.
It’s the leadership qualities he’s gained that goes beyond the game.
“I think my ball carrying is way better and running in-between tackles, and the way that I set people up,” Glades said. “My big part is trying to lead the team right now and make us all better together. I want to be the best team-player I can be. Not the best me. I want to be the best team and the best leader on the field.”
Jasper said leadership is difficult and often lonely at times because not every player wants to hear what you have to say.
“Nathan is doing a good job of being out front and making sure he has the pulse of the team,” Jasper said. “He tries to communicate not only with the coaches, but also with all the players. He’s always making sure we can be the best team we can be.”
And then there’s his competitive drive. Jasper once said he thinks Glades would beat his grandma in tiddlywinks.
“He just competes in everything he does,” Jasper said. “Every play is like a challenge to him, and he gives everything he has. It’s pretty rare to have that mental makeup and be able to do what he does.”
Glades said that competitiveness comes from being younger than his peers because he’s always competed against older competition his entire life.
“I could be a junior if I wanted to,” Glades said. “I have my older brother and me being the youngest, so it’s kind of like if you want to have a place, then you have to prove it to put yourself there.”
Glades’ success hasn’t come easy this year. He dealt with his share of adversity after suffering a knee sprain in Week 4 against Carl Junction that cost him a week of football.
He said he used the time away to watch film and find ways he could improve on the football field.
“I am honestly excited about the way my knee has responded to the rehab,” Glades said. “That was a big maturity moment for me to see if I was going to be a good football player, or a great football player. I was proud of the way I matured and rehabbed the way I needed to instead of cutting corners.”
Finishing out his career
In what could have been his last game at Junge Field on Friday, Glades certainly went out with a bang.
Glades finished with a career-high six touchdowns and rushed for 250 yards on 31 carries to lead Joplin past Branson 45-24. He averaged a whopping 8.2 yards per carry
“I don’t know who is more dynamic in Southwest Missouri, or in much of the state,” Jasper said. “He is doing it not even at 100%. Just the heart that he has, and I know he gives all the credit to the guys up front because they work their tails off. He is definitely a dynamic player.”
Glades has received eight scholarship offers to play college football, including one from Missouri Southern. He said he is leaning toward staying close to home with Southern being a top choice.
“But I’m not going to make that decision until I finish off my football and track season,” he said.
As for how he wants to be remembered as a Joplin Eagle, Glades has his sights set high.
“I want to do the best I can. I want to take us all the way to state if that’s possible,” Glades said. “That’s how I want to close it out.”
Davis is not the least bit surprised Glades is where he's at now.
"I always knew he had it in him," Davis said. "At practice, he always showed what he had. I think everybody knew this year coming up it would be his time to shine. He works his butt off on and off the field. Now that's he a senior, he's doing stuff that he dreamed he would be doing. Everything he has done and worked for —it's kind of showing off."
