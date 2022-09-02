SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Glendale dominated an 11-team field with a total of 271 points, while Carthage (192) finished runner-up in the Springfield Boys Invitational swim meet on Thursday at the Hickory Hills Middle School pool.
Another Springfield school, Central, finished third with 148, while Webb City (139) and Joplin (133.5) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
Joplin’s Nathan Wardlow won the 200-yard intermediate medley with a time of 2:10.39 and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:15.16.
Carthage, behind Kellen Frielig, Braxton McBride, William Wright and Eli Cox, won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:46.2.
Glendale won the other two relays.
