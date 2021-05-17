Max Bowman of Glendale sank three birdies in a row en route to a 1-under-par 71 and the first-round lead in the MSHSAA Class 4 Boys Golf State Championships at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.
Bowman, a sophomore, holds a one-stroke lead over Quinn Thomas, of Hannibal, and Dean Schwager, of Webster Groves. Those players are in the final group off No. 1 at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday in the final round.
Rain on Sunday night dampened the Twin Hills layout, causing an hour delay in tee times and a longer course to play.
“We played it up (lift, clean and place) to a grip length,” Glendale coach Chris Obert said. “That did help, but of course, everybody has to play the same golf course, so it’s irrelevant. You’re going to get good bounces, bad bounces. When it does play wet like this, you do not get the roll outs, and sometimes those roll outs can get you into the trees more here to where if you get a drive going on one side or the other, it’s going to stay there instead of keep bouncing into the trees. So sometimes it does help, and you have to take that along with the wet conditions.”
Bowman, a sophomore, began his round on the 10th tee and made birdie on the par-4 13th hole, par-3 14th and par-5 15th hole to drop to 3-under-par.
He bogeyed the par-4 17th hole to make the turn at 2-under, and he gave those shots back with bogeys on 1 and 4, also par-4s. But he birdied the par-4 ninth hole to finish in red figures.
“He had a string of three birdies in a row on the back nine to get him to 3-under,” Obert said. “Then he kind of gave it back to the field a little bit on a few holes, then birdied his last hole to shoot 1-under.”
Thomas, a freshman, shot 36-36 with five birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey on the par-4 17th. Schwager, a junior, had nines of 37-37 with four birdies and four bogeys.
Webster Groves’ Max Boland was fourth with a 73, one shot ahead of Wil Claywell of North County, Cole Wiese of Vianney and Brooks Baldwin of Warrensburg. DeSmet’s Blake Skomia, Rolla’s Jonathan Jordan and Washington’s Brennan Struberg shot 75s to complete the top 10.
Senior Dylan Burlingame of Webb City led the five local entries with an 82. He carded nines of 40-42, spiced by consecutive birdies on the par-5 seventh and par-3 eighth holes.
His teammates — senior Carson Frazier and junior Keegon Dill — both shot 87s.
Carl Junction freshman Thomas Walker and junior Noah Williams shot 92 and 95, respectively.
In a change this year to reduce the field because of COVID-19, only the top 18 individuals plus ties at last week’s district tournaments earned a spot in the state meet. As a result, only five schools are battling for team honors after getting at least four players in the top 18. Webster Groves held the team lead with a four-man total of 305, but three teams are within nine shots — Glendale with 308 and DeSmet and Vianney with 314s. Rolla shot 329.
“It was a good turnout today, Day 1,” Obert said. “Hopefully we can come back the same or a few shots better tomorrow.”
Tuesday’s second round, weather permitting, will begin at 8 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.