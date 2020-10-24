CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction defense’s challenge was simple — keep Ozark from driving 95 yards in the final 1:53 of the game to preserve the victory.
Ozark gained almost all of those 95 yards, but on the final play of the game, Carl Junction’s No. 6, Trentyn Lehman, tackled Ozark’s No. 6, Ethan Pritchard, three yards short of the end zone to preserve the 33-28 win for Carl Junction on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
“Hats off to our kids. They overcame some adversity, and we’ve struggled with adversity at times this season,” said Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster. “Trentyn made some huge plays. I thought he was a little too far off the receiver on that last play and I thought he was going to get into the end zone, but he made a strong tackle to keep the kid out of the end zone. Evidently he wanted to win.”
It was one of three tackles Lehman had in that final drive to stop the Tigers’ comeback bid.
“At the end of the day, we made enough defensive stops to give ourselves a chance,” said Ozark coach Chad Depee. “I was real pleased with that. I thought after our kids settled down offensively, we were finally able to go get some big plays we desperately needed. Then they continued to execute all the way through those final two minutes and we just came up three yards short.”
Carl Junction (4-5, 4-5 Central Ozark Conference) built a 27-7 lead early in the third quarter, then had to weather a furious Ozark comeback in the final 18 minutes.
The Bulldogs scored the first two touchdowns on a 16-yard pass by senior quarterback Alex Baker to receiver Noah Southern in the first quarter and a Baker one-yard run in the second quarter.
Ozark’s Cannon Cox hit Pritchard for a 62-yard pass play to cut the lead to 14-7 with 3:25 left before halftime, then Baker and the Bulldogs hit a big play of their own, a 54-yard pass to Cole Stewart to take a 20-7 halftime lead.
The Bulldogs took the second-half kickoff and drove 65 yards in eight plays to go up 27-7 on a Baker four-yard pass to Southern.
That’s when Ozark (5-4, 5-4) started its comeback.
Ozark scored twice quickly to cut the lead to 27-21.
Carl Junction stretched the lead out to 33-21 with 5:33 left in the game on a 33-yard run by senior Brady Sims.
But Ozark responded with an eight-play, 78-yard drive capped by a Cox two-yard run to make the score 33-28 with 2:49 left.
After recovering Ozark’s onside kick at midfield, Carl Junction couldn’t get a first down and only ran about a minute off the clock before Southern, who normally snaps the ball to the punter, ended up punting himself and pinned the Tigers at their 5.
Baker completed 23 of 33 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns while Cox completed 9 of 13 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns for Ozark.
POSTSEASON PICTURE
Carl Junction maintained the No. 2 seed in the Class 4 District 5 standings and plays at home next Friday night against Monett (3-5).
West Plains, the top seed in the district, suffered its first loss of the season 42-21 against Bolivar. Despite its first home loss since 2017, the Zizzers won the Ozark Conference.
Ozark is the No. 3 seed in Class 5 District 6 and has a home game next Friday against Neosho (0-9). The winner of that game plays Nov. 6 at Webb City.
