PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State football team will a have a pair of new faces on the sidelines this fall.
PSU head football coach Brian Wright announced the additions of Taylor Godinet as the Gorillas defensive line coach and D.J. Steward as the new wide receivers coach on Tuesday.
"I'm excited to announce the addition of D.J. Steward and Taylor Godinet to our coaching staff," Wright said in a release. "First of all, they are both outstanding men that model the character that we seek when adding people to our program. What stood out in both throughout the interviewing process was their passion to build relationships with their players, their commitment to recruiting accomplished student- athletes and their belief in the current direction of our program.
"Taylor and D.J. are bright young coaches that have played and coached in very successful programs, while learning from some outstanding mentors. They are great additions to our staff and I can't wait to work alongside them."
Godinet previously served six seasons as assistant director of recruiting and defensive quality control at Kansas State. During his time on the Wildcats staff, he assisted with the director of recruiting with management of recruiting operations and assisted with coaching defensive line (2015), defensive ends (2016-19) and defensive backs.
Godinet also played at K-State and was a defensive end from 2010-14.
Steward worked previously at Dayton, where he served as assistant coach of wide receivers since March. He worked as a graduate assistant coach at Ball State prior to that, helping the Cardinals to the 2020 MAC Championship and a victory in the 2020 Arizona Bowl.
He also served as the offensive coordinator at Second Baptist High School in Houston, Texas from 2018-2019. He started his coaching career as an assistant in 2017 at DePauw University, where he played wide receiver for four years.
