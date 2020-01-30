Arlo Stump held the game ball under his left arm as he exited the Thomas Jefferson Fieldhouse on Thursday night.
For the Golden City senior guard, it was a night to commemorate.
Stump scored 35 points, including all nine of his team’s points in a second extra session, to lead Golden City to an 84-80 double overtime win over Thomas Jefferson in an Ozark 7 Conference boys basketball thriller.
The 5-foot-10 Stump, who made one basket and 7-of-8 free throws in the second overtime, reached a milestone in the win, as his final tally of the night gave him exactly 2,500 points for his career.
“My teammates carried us early in the game,” said Stump, who was focused on the team’s win rather than the milestone. “It feels good to come through for the team. I’m just happy we could pull this one out.”
Stump’s performance was even more impressive when you consider he sprained his right wrist at last week’s Tony Dubray Classic in Liberal. He wore a brace for the game and could be seen shaking his hand at times.
“A kid tried to draw a charge on me and I tried to catch myself when I fell,” Stump said. “It’s not feeling too bad now though.”
“I know his wrist was bothering him, but Arlo’s a trooper,” Golden City coach Michael Reeves said. “He’s hurting, but he’s always going to battle. I know we wouldn’t have won this one without him.”
Stump connected on 11 2-point field goals, most on drives through the lane, to go with a single trey. He also hit 10-of-12 free throws. He didn’t do it all by himself for the Eagles (16-2.) Golden City junior shooting guard Chain Parrill poured in 26 points and hit eight 3-pointers, while senior forward Lane Dunlap added 18 points.
Thomas Jefferson senior forward Dylan Dean-Heck also had a night to remember, as he scored 39 points before fouling out. Dean-Heck made 10 2-pointers and five treys while also going 4-of-10 at the foul line. Also for Thomas Jefferson (12-6), junior guard Dhruv Gheewala added 17 points with four treys, and senior point guard Chase Kellenberger had 12.
It was a tough loss to take for the hosts.
“I thought we played well,” Thomas Jefferson coach Chris Myers said. “We had a chance to win in regulation, and we had a chance to win it in the first overtime. We just couldn’t finish it off. We didn’t make enough plays. Credit to Golden City. They hit some big shots at the end of regulation and at the end of the first overtime.”
Kellenberger’s trey gave the Cavaliers a 21-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. Dean-Heck scored nine points in the second quarter for the hosts, but the Eagles kept coming as hoops from Stump and Parrill trimmed Golden City’s deficit to three at the break, 38-35.
The game was tied at 50 at the end of the third quarter. Dean-Heck’s two free throws gave Thomas Jefferson a 68-65 lead with 15 seconds left in regulation.
In a wild finish, Stump hit a game-tying 3-pointer from the left wing with a second left, also drawing a foul on the play. Golden City was then hit with a technical foul for its players coming onto the court.
Stump misfired on his attempt at the charity stripe, but the Cavaliers couldn’t take advantage as Dean-Heck was off the mark on the two freebies from the technical, sending the game into overtime.
The Cavaliers led by three late in the first extra session after Kellenberger’s two free throws, but Parrill drilled a game-tying trey with 30 seconds remaining. Both teams then had empty possessions, forcing another four minutes of action.
The Eagles took control with a 6-1 run in the second OT.
“I feel 20 years older after that one,” Reeves said. “It was rough. Credit Thomas Jefferson. They came out with a lot of fight at the beginning of the game. And they shot unbelievably. But I have to give credit to my kids, too. There were plenty of times where we could have given up. We didn’t give up. We kept coming back.”
The Cavaliers committed a pair of costly turnovers late in the second overtime that ultimately sealed their fate.
“We’re not looking for moral victories,” said Myers, who gave Stump the game ball after the contest in recognition of his milestone. “We’re happy that we played hard and competed well, but we’re disappointed right now. We have to play better. You hope you can grow from games like this. Hopefully when we’re in this situation again we won’t make the same mistakes.”
