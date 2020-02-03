The Golden City High School boys basketball team is in the midst of a stellar season.
In the past three weeks, the Eagles have captured a pair of tournament championships, entered the state rankings and extended their winning streak to eight.
“It’s been an unbelievable year,” first-year Golden City coach Michael Reeves said. “I came in and the kids have bought into everything. They just want to win. They do what it takes to win. They’re a great group of kids...the best I’ve been around.”
Ranked 10th in Class 1 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association, the Eagles are 16-2 overall and 2-0 in the Ozark 7 Conference after Thursday’s 84-80 double overtime win at Thomas Jefferson.
“Our guard play is what everyone is going to talk about, but it’s really the whole team,” said Reeves, who previously coached at Brashear, Missouri. “I think we’re just a solid team all-around. We’re well-rounded.”
Before starting the conference slate with wins over Exeter (80-50) and Thomas Jefferson, the Eagles earned two tournament championship plaques in as many weeks.
Golden City defeated Galena (Kansas) 63-53 in the championship game of the Tony Dubray Classic in Liberal on Jan. 25. The Eagles won their own invite the week before, beating Liberal 73-59 in the title game on Jan. 18.
Golden City’s starting lineup features senior guards Arlo Stump and Eliab Cifuentes, junior sharpshooter Chain Parrill and junior forwards Lane Dunlap and Seth Miller.
The 5-foot-10 Stump, who earned Most Valuable Player honors at the Dubray Classic, is a prolific scorer. He’s now scored exactly 2,500 career points. Stump is averaging 23 points, seven rebounds and two steals per game, while Parrill and Dunlap are scoring 17 points apiece per night.
Parrill hit eight 3-pointers on Thursday, while Dunlap recently surpassed 1,000 career points. The 6-5 Miller averages eight rebounds, four points and two blocked shots per game.
Rounding out the varsity roster are seniors Ryan Sheets and Blake Taylor, junior Matthew Weiser, sophomores Max Parrill and Elijah Pettengill and freshman Talon Besendorfer.
Eleven of Golden City’s 16 wins have been lopsided, as the Eagles have outscored their opponents by 298 points this season. Golden City’s only losses have to come to Class 2 No. 1 Greenwood and its star Aminu Mohammed on Jan. 10 and to Weaubleau on Dec. 6.
When the regular season concludes, the Eagles will compete at the Class 1 District 5 tournament in Liberal. A year ago, Golden City captured its first district title in 15 years before falling to Lakeland in the sectional round, ending the season with a record of 19-10.
The Eagles hope to go one step further this year.
“We’re only a few wins away from our win total from all of last year (19), so we’re hoping to do that soon,” Stump added of the team’s goals. “We just want to keep improving. And we really want to go farther than sectionals this year.”
“As soon as I came in, I asked them about their goals,” Reeves added. “They said they want to go farther than sectionals this year. If we can win our district, I think this team has a chance to make a run at the Final Four.”
