SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Golden City senior Arlo Stump picked the pocket of a St. Elizabeth ball handler and seemingly had a wide open path to the hoop as he transitioned to the opposite end of the floor.
The problem for the 5-foot-11 guard was his inability to see 6-foot-4 St. Elizabeth guard Nolan Heckmeyer gaining ground on him from behind. Heckmeyer caught up to Stump just in time to alter his layup attempt at the rim, resulting in a missed shot that preserved an 11-point Hornets lead with just under 21/2 minutes remaining.
For the most part, it felt like an off night for Golden City. And a relatively empty JQH Arena the Eagles played in was only part of the reason why.
Competing in front of a crowd of about 300 spectators due to an attendance restriction in the midst of the global COVID-19 outbreak, the size and athleticism of St. Elizabeth proved to get the best of Golden City as the Hornets claimed a 67-58 victory on Thursday night in the Class 1 semifinals of the Show-Me Showdown.
Golden City, with just one player standing over 6-foot compared to the Eagles’ 10, was limited to 35.5 percent shooting for the game as it scored 10 points fewer than its season average.
“St. Elizabeth is a good team,” Golden City coach Bryon Reeves said. “Anytime we would make a run, they would throw the ball inside and get a basket that they couldn’t miss. … Their size affected us a lot. We threw some passes that were uncharacteristic of us. And then we took some 3s from way behind the college line that we normally wouldn’t take. Because of their size, we were forced to come out. It’s something we needed to adjust to quicker.
“(The small crowd) was odd, but having our 150 fans in there, for the most part they were loud and cheering us on. To only have 150 fans in a gym that size, I never felt like we couldn’t hear them. They were giving us energy the whole game. … I wish maybe we were in a smaller gym so we could have more of a high-school atmosphere with that many people, but I thought it was fine.”
The Eagles (27-3) trailed by as many as 13 points in the final quarter before a Lane Dunlap triple trimmed the deficit to seven points with 2:30 to go.
By that point, however, it was a little too late. Golden City was forced to resort to fouling the rest of the way and St. Elizabeth (25-5) cashed in on most of its opportunities to hold off the Eagles.
The victory advanced the Hornets to today’s championship game against Dora, an 82-66 victor over Jefferson-Conception, at 4:30 p.m.
“We got the job done,” St. Elizabeth coach Dillon Tenholder said. “It wasn’t pretty at times. … But credit to our guys for executing when we needed to. Every time we’d make a run, Golden City would come back with a run of their own. But at the end of the day, our guys stuck with it and continued to execute.”
St. Elizabeth scored the game’s first six points as it opened a 19-12 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Hornets’ advantage grew to as high as 13 points in the second after sophomore guard Brock Lucas made a layup midway through the period to cap a 6-0 run.
Golden City closed the first half on a 7-4 surge but still found itself in a 36-25 hole at intermission.
St. Elizabeth senior Ross Struemph, a 6-foot-6 forward, led the first-half scoring with 15 points. Eleven of those points were scored in the first quarter.
Struemph was one of four St. Elizabeth players to score in double figures. He finished with a game-high 26 points, while Heckemeyer, Brock Lucas and Caleb Oligschlaeger recorded 10 points apiece.
The Hornets scored 48 of their points in the paint.
“Playing a team that kind of lacks size and is more guard-oriented, you hope opportunities in the post will be there,” Tenholder said. “You also know they’re going to try and do something to combat it. We were able to get it going early a little bit and we got them in foul trouble a little bit. We couldn’t completely execute on that, but we did get them in foul trouble to give the advantage to us.”
St. Elizabeth shot 50 percent from the floor and outrebounded Golden City 39-28.
Stump paced the Golden City scoring with 23 points, while Lane Dunlap added 15 points and Chain Parrill 14.
