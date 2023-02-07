The Golden City boys basketball team jumped out to a 19-11 halftime lead Tuesday and held on to edge host McAuley Catholic 43-39 in an Ozark 7 Conference outing.
Josh Reeves scored 19 points, while Spencer Parrill and Ty Force had 10 apiece for Golden City.
Noah Black was the only McAuley player to score in double figures with 10.
McAuley (6-17 and 1-3 in the conference) will play at College Heights Christian School at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
