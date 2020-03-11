For the first time since 1997, the Golden City High School boys basketball team is in the semifinal round of the state tournament.
Golden City (27-2) meets St. Elizabeth (24-5) at 8:30 tonight in a semifinal contest of the MSHSAA Class 1 state tournament at JQH Arena in Springfield.
For the Eagles, the Final Four berth was a long time coming.
“It’s been 23 years, so the community is ecstatic,” Golden City coach Michael Reeves said. “It’s unreal right now. The community has really been supporting us.”
Tonight’s winner advances to the championship game against either Dora (30-2) or Jefferson Conception (28-2) at 4:30 on Friday. Conception beat Dora in last year’s title game. The third-place game is slated for 12:50 on Friday.
Riding a hot start, Golden City defeated Green Ridge 72-42 in the quarterfinals last Saturday at Southwest Baptist University.
“We came out and went on a 13-0 run early,” said Reeves, who is in his first season at Golden City. “We hit some shots early and got some steals. We never let our lead get below seven the rest of the way. Our kids were ready to play.”
Reeves noted his players were all business after punching their ticket to the semifinals, as the postgame celebration was restrained.
“I was real excited as soon as we won that game, and I thought our kids would be a lot more excited,” Reeves said with a laugh. “They looked like they’ve been doing this for 20 years. They were just ready to go on to the next game. I’m sure eventually they’ll realize how hard it is to get to this point and how hard they’ve worked to get here. I think in a couple of years they’ll really appreciate what they’ve done.”
Arlo Stump, Lane Dunlap and Chain Parrill lead the Eagles, who average 70 points per game while allowing 51. A senior point guard, Stump scores 21 points per game, while junior forward Dunlap averages 19 points per contest. A junior shooting guard, Parrill scores 17 per night.
“It’s a three-headed monster for us,” Reeves said. “In Class 1, it’s tough to stop three kids who can score. When one of them is off, the other two are usually on.”
Junior Seth Miller and senior Eliab Cifuentes are Golden City’s other starters.
The Eagles have limited their last five opponents to 45 points or less.
“We’ve been on a tear defensively,” Reeves said. “We’ve bought in and started grinding.”
St. Elizabeth beat Meadville 82-71 in its quarterfinal. The Hornets, who won the third-place game at last year’s event, score 68 per night and allow 51.
Players to watch for the Hornets include 6-foot-7 senior Ross Struemph, who scored 31 in the quarterfinals, and 6-4 senior guard Nolan Heckemeyer, who had 17.
“They are probably one of the bigger teams in Missouri regardless of class,” Reeves said. “Their starting lineup features kids who are 6-7, 6-5, 6-4, 6-2 and 5-10. Only two kids on their roster are below 6-2, so they’re a big team. As long we can rebound, I think we can run them. We’re excited, and I think it will be a good game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.