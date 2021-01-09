Golden City boys basketball coach Michael Reeves had high expectations in his first season at the helm last year, and he knew his players weren’t satisfied after claiming a district title two years ago.
The Eagles answered the bell, capping a remarkable 27-3 season with the program’s third Final Four appearance last season — first since 1997.
“It’s honestly hard to put into words,” Reeves said. “You could just tell the kids weren’t happy with how the season ended a year before. They bought into everything I had to say. They went into games and were fighting. They wanted to get to the Final Four. They wanted to make school history. It was all because of the kids.”
Fast forward a year later, Golden City graduated Arlo Stump — one of its most prolific scorers in school history — who was the reigning Ozark 7 Player of the Year and finished with 2,734 career points. But make no mistake, the Eagles have filled the shoes of Stump and are off to a stellar 10-3 start to this season.
Golden City ranks No. 10 in Class 1 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association, and a large part of its success stems from the dramatic rise of 5-foot-11 senior Lane Dunlap, who is averaging 25.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and nearly three assists this season.
“It’s just his mentality, his motor,” Reeves said. “Last year, he scored 48 points against Verona. I went back and watched film on it. It wasn’t impressive how he was scoring, it was impressive how he was running up and down the court the whole game and trying to beat the defense before they get set up. He’s brought that same mentality and same motor this year.”
And he’s taken on Stump’s leadership role.
“He picks us up whenever our team’s playing down,” Reeves added. “He’s not afraid to call the player out. Our players listen to him because they know he’s there for the right reasons. He’s really improved his leadership this year.”
The cupboard is far from bare for the Eagles, especially with the addition of Clever transfer Josh Reeves, who has brought a 3-point shooting element to the team. The sophomore is averaging 16 points per game.
“With Arlo being out there on the court, he wasn’t as much of a 3-point shooter as he could have been,” Reeves said. “He and Lane were both drivers. We’ve got Josh out in the corner this year. When Lane’s attacking on Josh’s side, it’s hard for the defense to help off of that because Lane makes the right play to where he’s driving and Josh’s guy helps and we’re going to kick it out — more than likely we’re going to knock down an easy 3.”
Senior Chain Parill is back after posting 16 points per game last year. He’s sitting at a little over 12 points this season. Seth Miller and Max Parill are chipping in six and four points, respectively to make up the majority of the scoring load.
Rounding out the varsity roster are senior Matt Weiser and juniors Elijah Pettingill, Colby Nelson and Caleb Cifuentes.
Golden City is once again an offensive juggernaut, averaging 70 points so far this season.
“That’s the crazy thing because everybody thought we would be missing Arlo’s scoring,” Reeves said. “We still have Lane, who’s pushing for 2,000 for his career. The thing we’ve missed most is Arlo’s leadership, but our four starting seniors are starting to learn what he brought to the table. As a whole, we’re a better shooting team, which being able to spread out, we’re able to get Lane easier driving lanes. We have a team that wants to be a team and not worry about the individual accolades.”
The Eagles’ only losses have come to Class 5 Willard, unbeaten Lockwood and Lakeland. Beefing up the nonconference schedule was another emphasis, Reeves said.
He hopes that will culminate into a similar postseason run this year.
“I think we’re finally starting to click and you could see it in the Lakeland game, the Marionville game,” Reeves added. “We’re finally getting down in stances and competing on defense. Offensively, we’re just moving the ball a lot faster. Our kids’ No. 1 team goal is to make a push where we were last year. We feel like we were cheated last year with our whole experience when COVID hit and started shutting things down.”
