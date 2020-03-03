NEVADA, Mo. — The Class 1 state sectional round marked the end point Golden City boys basketball team’s season last year when it suffered an 82-56 loss to Lakeland.
In their return to the sectional round on Tuesday night, the Eagles flipped the script.
Led by the hot-handed trio of Lane Dunlap, Arlo Stump and Chain Parrill, who combined to score 60 points, Golden City cruised to a 77-43 triumph over Rich Hill in the Class 1 Sectional 3 game at Nevada High School.
The triumph advanced the Eagles (26-2) to the state quarterfinal round, where they’ll face Green Ridge at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.
“I came in asking what our goals were this year, and one of them was to make it back to this game and win it,” first-year Golden City coach Bryon Michael Reeves said. “We’re still not done with those goals. These kids want to make it to the Final Four, and we still have one more game to do that.”
The Eagles built a double-digit lead in the game’s first four minutes and pushed their advantage to 20 points by the latter stages of the second quarter. The Golden City lead ballooned to 39 points by the time Dunlap converted a layup in heavy traffic at the end of the third quarter.
Dunlap, a junior, finished with a game-high 30 points while senior Stump added 16 points and junior Parrill 14. Dunlap also had a game-high three makes from the 3-point line.
“Those are our three main scorers,” Reeves said. “That’s a three-headed monster that teams are tasked with stopping and guarding, and when we get two out of three going, I don’t know how you stop it.”
“We’ve kind of had that bad taste in our mouths ever since what happened at sectionals last year,” Dunlap said. “So we needed this win, and we did it by doing what we’ve done all year. I don’t think there’s a player on this team that’s selfish. If there’s a hot hand, we’re willing to make that extra pass because we know any of our guys can score it.”
Bryce Yohe and Brady Querry paced the scoring for Rich Hill (14-15) with 11 points apiece.
A state quarterfinal win would mark Golden City’s first since 1997. The Eagles have made the Final Four just twice since 1965.
“It’s exciting to make it this far, but our kids don’t want to be done,” Reeves said. “We still have a lot to play for, and that starts with our next game on Saturday.”
