The Golden City Eagles soar into the Class 1 District 7 championship game behind a 29-point performance from senior Josh Reeves on Wednesday night at Golden City High School.
The Eagles (18-10) topped Lockwood (15-13) 54-42 in a semifinal contest and are set to face Thomas Jefferson in the title bout at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Golden City trailed 13-8 after the first period. But a 20-point second quarter saw the Eagles take a 28-20 lead before intermission.
That gave them just enough momentum to carry it over into the second half and seal the win. Ty Force and Spencer Parrill joined Reeves in double-digit scoring as Force tallied 13 and Parrill 10.
The Tigers had Dalton Mammen and Hank Eggerman score 16 and 10 points, respectively to lead them in the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.