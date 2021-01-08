GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — Gracee Singer first dreamed of playing volleyball at the next level since her days in middle school.
The dream came about whenever she witnessed some of her close friends play college volleyball and excel at one of the highest levels of competition.
“I thought about it ... I thought it would be super fun,” Singer said. “I didn’t actually think it would happen.”
Singer, a 5-foot-10 middle hitter for Golden City, fulfilled that dream as she inked the dotted line to continue her volleyball career next year at Ozark Christian College with tears in her eyes as she was surrounded by family on Friday afternoon at Golden City High School.
“It really feels like I have accomplished a lot,” Singer said. “It feels like everything I have worked toward is finally worth it. I have lots of people that have led me to OCC, and I feel like it’s a really good school. I have seen them play and I met the team. They seem super sweet and nice.”
Singer considered Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar. She also looked at College of the Ozarks in Hollister but deemed that’s too far from home.
She’s a two-time Ozark 7 all-conference honoree, including a first-team berth in 2020. Singer slammed 290 kills for the Eagles as a senior while collecting 90 digs, 25 solo blocks and nine assists.
Singer also finished with a solid .343 hitting percentage.
“I’m really proud of her,” Golden City volleyball coach Jeremy Scott said. “She’s a good person. She matured a lot from her junior year to this year. She’s very dominant in the middle as a hitter. She did a good job with leadership. I’m really happy for her.”
OCC volleyball Tony Allmoslecher, who plans to use her as a middle hitter, is looking forward to bringing her into the fold next season.
“We were attracted by her character, her work ethic,” Allmoslecher said. “With a little bit of experience and training, she’s going to develop into a really good player. We need middle hitters. I’m excited to add Gracee. I’ve coached at OCC for eight years, and then I went down to the high school level. I took a year off and then went back. As far as recruiting, I’m trying to improve what we have done over the last two or three years. I think Gracee is going to be a big plus mostly because of her attitude. She will bring a strength to the middle that we need.”
Singer certainly knows what she will bring to the table at OCC.
“Height … I’m very tall,” she said. “But I also try and uplift the entire team whenever we are struggling and having a hard time. I always try to be positive and I want to make the environment a little bit happier.”
As for early goals and what she’s looking forward to most at the next level, “Definitely learning other hits,” Singer said. “Instead of the normal hits, I want to work on side hits and short hits. I want to learn new types of hits. I’m looking forward to new accomplishments like winning titles. I’m looking forward to the new team and meeting new people.”
