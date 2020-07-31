Jamie Voegeli, former Missouri Southern golfer, birdied two of his final three holes and won the Oklahoma State Amateur championship on July 23 at Patriot Golf Club in Owasso.
Voegeli, who lives in Tulsa, capped a 6-0 performance over three days with a 3-and-1 victory over Charlie Jackson of Norman, who is a member of Abilene Christian’s golf team.
Voegeli was 2-up after a bogey on No. 14, and he found the fairway with his drive on the par-5 15th hole, prompting a discussion with his caddy and good friend Tyler Hunt.
“We both were debating on what club to use on my second shot,” Voegeli told MSSU sports information director Justin Maskus. “He thought I may be a little hesitant to hit the 3-wood and suggested we go for the 5-iron and be safe. I told him I really wanted to hit a 3-wood. I’ve had it since I was in seventh grade, and it was my dad’s and other than my putter, it’s my favorite club in the bag.
“He said ‘All right, commit to hit, hit it to the left side of the green, and if it fades it will be a perfect shot.’ I hit it 260 (yards) in the air and had a 25-foot putt for eagle. After that, I had a pretty good feeling i was going to close it out.”
Voegeli two-putted for birdie and a 3-up lead with three holes remaining. Jackson won the 16th hole to extend the match, but Voegeli sank a 10-foot birdie on 17 to secure the victory in his first time playing in the event.
Voegeli played for the Lions from 2007-11 and was on the 2008 and 2009 teams that played in the NCAA regional. His best round came during his junior season when he fired a 7-under-par 65 in the first round of the North Alabama Fall Classic.
After college Voegeli stopped playing competitive golf, but he returned thanks to the encouragement of Hunt. Hunt and Voegeli combined to win the Tulsa Golf Association Four-Ball Championship in 2017.
Hunt was almost Voegeli’s opponent instead of his caddy in the championship match. Hunt led 1-up after 17 holes in his semifinal match against Jackson, but Jackson won both the 18th hole and the first playoff hole.
Voegeli, who graduated with a degree in industrial engineering technology, is a technical sales engineer for T.D. Williamson. He and his wife Paige are expecting their first child in September.
Voegeli has qualified for the Oklahoma Open from Aug. 20-22 at Oak Tree Country Club in Edmond.
TWIN HILLS INVITATIONAL
Bennie Crossland and Jim Weaver teamed up to win top honors in the 68th annual Twin Hills Invitational last weekend at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.
The tournament format placed teams in flights based on handicaps, and teams played a nine-hole match play against each team in their flight.
The winners in each of eight flights advanced to a shootout, which eliminated one team on each hole. Crossland-Weaver won the shootout, and David Tyson-Tom Owen took second place.
Crossland-Weaver won the Presidents Flight with 26.5 points, and Tyson-Owen prevailed in Third Flight with 27 points.
Alex Talbott-Eric Gorenc won Championship Flight with 26 points. Other flight winners were Andy Franklin-Kevin Parker in First Flight with 24 points, Kevin Knopf-Tom Miller in Second Flight with 27 points, Don Brister-Mike Talley in Fourth Flight with 28 points, Ryan Westhoff-Brian Dunn in Fifth Flight with 30 points and Randy Evans-Nick Kanakis in Sixth Flight with 30 points.
JOPLIN AREA CHAMPIONSHIP
Carthage swept the team titles in both divisions of last weekend’s Joplin Area Championship.
The team competition required at least three players from a club each day to post a team score. The three lowest scores on both Saturday at Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course and Sunday at Briarbrook Golf Course determined team totals.
In the Junior Division (ages 49-under), Carthage shot 207-211 for an 11-under 418 total. The Joplin Golf Club was the only other team with at least three players and shot 234-235—469.
Other clubs represented were Briarbrook, Twin Hills, Cassville and Peoria Ridge.
The Senior Division (ages 50-older) produced tighter competition. Carthage shot 205-221—426 and won by four strokes over Briarbrook (215-215—430). Peoria Ridge was third with 217-234—451.
Other teams represented in the Senior Division were Joplin Golf Club Eagle Creek, Twin Hills and Katy Golf Course from Parsons.
Individual champions were Jordan Burks from Carthage in the Junior Division with 11-under-par 132 (68-64) and Keith Reardon from Briarbrook with 2-under 141 (71-70).
