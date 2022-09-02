Junior quarterback Hobbs Gooch fired four touchdown passes and junior running back Quin Renfro ran wild for over 150 yards with one TD as Joplin cruised past Willard 52-13 in Central Ozark Conference action on Friday night at Willard.
The Eagles moved their record to 2-0 on the young season.
The start of Friday’s ballgame featured a little deja vu for Joplin. The Eagles turned the ball over via a fumble on their opening drive.
But after holding Willard at bay defensively, Joplin struck in a big way on the ensuing drive.
The Eagles converted on a third-and-32 as Gooch fired a 67-yard TD pass to sophomore wide receiver Davin Thomas. Joplin took an early 7-0 lead with 2:47 to play in the first quarter.
However, the Tigers answered with a methodical 69-yard drive, culminating with a 11-yard TD pass from quarterback Russell Roweton to receiver Raymond Ray. That tied the game at the 11:54 mark in the second quarter.
Joplin responded once again. A 53-yard kickoff return from Quin Renfro set up a 1-yard TD pass flip from Gooch to Thomas. The Eagles pulled in front 14-7 with 10:16 to go in the second quarter.
Three minutes later, Joplin got on the scoreboard again. Renfro broke through the Willard defense for a 30-yard scamper to paydirt, giving the visitors a 14-point advantage.
On the ensuing drive, Joplin showed off its defense. Defensive back Noah Soriano made a nifty over-the-shoulder interception and flashed his speed in the open field, returning it for nearly 50 yards to the other end of the field.
Terrance Gibson then hauled in a 28-yard TD pass from Gooch, shaking off a few tackles on his way to the endzone. That pushed the Eagles lead to 28-7 with 5:25 to play before halftime.
Joplin went into the break with a 28-13 lead. Willard’s Owen Bushnell accounted for the final first half’s score, punching in a 5-yard run with 42 seconds left.
In the second half, the Eagles struck first. Joe Ipsen split the uprights with a 31-yard field goal to give Joplin a 31-13 advantage with 9:02 to play in the third quarter.
On their next drive, Drew VanGilder added a rushing TD from 10 yards out to increase the Eagles lead to 38-13 with 6:23 to play in the third stanza.
Joplin kept the throttle down in the fourth quarter. Whit Hafer, who picked up an offer to play at Division I Missouri earlier this week, was the recipient of Gooch’s fourth TD pass of the night.
Hafer, a 6-foot-7 tight end, caught a pass from Gooch off play-action and ran it 25 yards into the end zone to give Joplin a 45-13 lead with 9:46 to play in the game.
The Eagles pulled their starters after that TD. The final score was a long TD pass from backup QB Kaden Gilmore to senior receiver Isaiah Knoderer late in the fourth quarter to ignite the turbo clock.
Gooch went 13 of 18 in completions with 207 yards and four TDs. On the ground, Renfro had 15 carries for 156 yards and caught three passes for 23 yards.
VanGilder rushed 49 yards in seven attempts. In total, Joplin amassed 495 yards on 52 plays.
The Eagles defense limited Willard’s offense to just 289 yards on 53 plays. Roweton had one TD and two picks, finishing with 183 yards through the air while only having 13 yards on eight carries.
Bushnell had 12 carries for 43 yards and caught two passes for 45 yards. Clayton Scott finished with four receptions for 53 yards.
Joplin plays at Ozark next Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.