Prep basketball players Drew Goodhope of Thomas Jefferson and Claudia Hadlock of Miller have been named The Joplin Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Feb. 26.
DREW GOODHOPE
Goodhope dropped a career-high 28 points in a 60-44 victory over Lockwood in the Class 1 District 5 semifinal game last Friday. He connected on 7 of 8 3-point field goals for Thomas Jefferson in the game.
The senior scored six points to help TJ to a 49-38 district title win over Golden City last Saturday. Goodhope is averaging 14.1 points per game, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in each contest while shooting 54% from the floor.
“Drew has really stepped up big for us all year,” Thomas Jefferson coach Chris Myers said. “Of course, he had a major impact in helping us win the district championship last week and having 28 points against Lockwood (in the district semifinals) was huge. He’s just shot the ball well for us all year. He’s shooting the 3-point ball at 45% and has really stepped up to carry us at times when we needed him to.”
The Cavaliers have won two straight district titles now.
CLAUDIA HADLOCK
Hadlock scored a game-high 19 points to lead Class 2 No. 3 Miller past College Heights 57-28 last Saturday in the District 12 championship game. It was the Cardinals’ fourth straight district title.
The veteran guard averages a team-high 18.2 points per game on the season.
“Claudia was a key part of our success in districts,” Miller coach Sean Price said. “She has the ability to score the basketball, but also enjoys getting her teammates involved. She is a leader on our team and someone we need to continue to play at a high level.”
Hadlock is a Cottey College commit, led by former Missouri Southern women’s basketball coach Maryann Mitts.
