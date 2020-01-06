HAYS, Kan. — Jah-Kobe Womack led the Pittsburg State men with 18 points as the Gorillas pulled away for a 79-68 win over Fort Hays State on Monday at Gross Memorial Coliseum.
Pittsburg State (5-8, 1-3 MIAA) snapped a seven-game losing streak by shooting 58% from the field (29-50), knocking down 11 3-point field goals and shooting 52% from the perimeter.
Tied at 52 with 10:25 to play, AJ Walker knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Gorillas the lead. Antonio Givens II followed it with a layup before a 3-ball from Dejon Waters Jr. at the 8:33 mark pushed the lead to eight, 60-52. Waters added a jumper moments later to make it a 10-point lead on a 10-0 run.
The Tigers cut the lead to four on an old-fashioned three-point play by Jared Vitzum with 3:14 to play. The Gorillas used makes from the field down the stretch by Womack, Christian Edmondson and Walker to seal the win.
Womack was 7-for-13 shooting in the contest and pulled down five rebounds, to go along with two assists and two steals. Walker added 15 points and a game-high eight assists, while Waters Jr. (12), Edmondson (12), Ray Elliott (12) and Givens II (10) all scored in double figures as well.
Fort Hays State (6-6, 0-4 MIAA) got a team-leading 17 points from Vitztum and 13 points from Nyjee Wright.
The Gorillas host MIAA rival Newman at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at John Lance Arena.
PSU WOMEN FALL SHORT
HAYS, Kan. — The Pittsburg State women trailed Fort Hays State by 10 points heading into the final quarter before cutting the lead to one with less than three minutes to play.
That was as close as the Gorillas (7-5, 3-1 MIAA) got, with the Tigers (11-2, 2-2) earning a 75-74 win on Monday.
Down 68-61 with 7:42 to play, Meghan Maher scored on the inside and Carthage product Maya Williams added a layup to trim the Tigers’ lead to 68-65 with 5:32 remaining. Williams added an inside score with 2:48 to cut FHSU’s lead to 73-71, but the basket was answered by an inside score from FHSU’s Kacey Kennett to push the lead back to three.
PSU’s Athena Alvarado scored in the paint with 90 seconds left to, again, cut the lead to one, 75-74, and the Gorillas missed a chance to tie the game with five seconds left to end the contest.
Alvarado led the Gorilla women with 21 points and six rebounds, while Tristan Gegg added 12 points and six rebounds. Williams finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Kaylee DaMitz put up 10 points and a team-high seven assists.
Whitney Randall scored 15 and had five bounds to lead Fort Hays State. Jaden Hobbs scored 14 and led the Tigers with six assists, while Cydney Bergmann put up 13 points. Taylor Rolfs and Belle Barbieri each scored 10 points.
