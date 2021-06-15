PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State women's basketball team announced the addition of Patrick Schrater to the coaching staff on Monday afternoon.
Schrater, who will serve as an assistant coach, comes to PSU after a two-year stint as a graduate assistant under head coach Brandon Schneider at Kansas.
Prior to the Jayhawks, Schrater worked in the women's basketball program at Emporia State for five seasons under Jory Collins and Toby Wynn.
"Though Patrick will be in his first year as a full-time assistant, he has a great deal of familiarity with our program and regional recruiting," Gorillas head coach Amanda Davied said in a release. "I am extremely impressed with his background, knowledge of the game and work ethic. It's obvious he has a strong desire to make an impact and build relationships within the program and in our community.
"I'm eager to get to work with Coach Schrater. I am positive that Patrick's basketball experience with Coach Schneider, Coach Collins and Coach Wynn will serve him and our program very well. There is no denying that he has a great basketball pedigree."
A native of Valley Center, Kansas, Schrater graduated in 2018 from Emporia State with a bachelor's degree in business management. He recently completed his master's from KU in data interpretation and social media strategy.
