PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State bullpen delivered five shutout innings as the Gorillas claimed an 8-5 win over Washburn in Game 2 of a first-round MIAA postseason baseball quarterfinal series on Saturday afternoon at Al Ortolani Field.
The fourth-seeded Gorillas’ triumph evened the series at 1-1 with the fifth-seeded Ichabods and forced a decisive Game 3, which will be played at noon Sunday in Pittsburg. The winner advances to the semifinals to take on top-seeded Central Missouri on Thursday in Joplin.
PSU (27-14) led by as many as three runs before Washburn (20-21) plated two in the top of the fourth to trim the deficit to 6-5.
From there, Pittsburg State relievers Tanner Lane and Dawson Pomeroy tossed a combined five scoreless innings while limiting the Ichabods to four hits. Lane, picking up the win, struck out three batters in four innings of work before Pomeroy came on in the ninth to retire the side and strike out two.
Peyton Ingalls started the game for the Gorillas and surrendered five runs — two earned — and five hits in four innings.
The PSU offense got going early as it plated three runs on four hits in the bottom of the first. The frame saw Aaron Gerdes take home on a throwing error before Caleb Carr logged a two-run singe up the middle to put the Gorillas up 3-0.
Washburn briefly tied the game after plating three runs in the top of the third. But PSU responded in the bottom half with another three-run showing that saw Carr, Greyson Pinkett and Blain Ohlmeier log one RBI single apiece.
The Ichabod’s two-spot in the fourth was matched by Pittsburg State in the sixth as the Gorillas scored on a two-run home run to right-center field by Garrett McGowan.
Carr finished as PSU’s leading hitter with two singles and three RBI in four plate appearances. Gerdes went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored, and Pinkett and Ohlmeier both finished 2-for-4 with one RBI.
For Washburn, Zion Bowling went 2-for-5 with two RBI while Cole Emerson went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI.
Sean McElwee picked up the loss after surrendering three earned runs and seven hits in three innings of work.
