EMPORIA, Kan. — Another game, another triumph for the Pittsburg State University women’s basketball team.
With a partial block by Julia Johnson that forced Fredricka Sheats’ layup to miss in the final seconds, the Gorillas (7-3) sealed it with two free throws apiece from Tristan Gegg and Kaylee DaMitz to earn a 69-64 victory over No. 11 Emporia State (4-2) at William L. White Auditorium in downtown Emporia. The victory extended PSU’s winning streak to six games.
“Emporia’s a very good defensive team, so we knew points were going to be tough to come by,” PSU women’s coach Amanda Davied said in her postgame radio interview. “At times, we looked really sharped against their zone. At times, the zone disrupted us, but we did enough to win. I thought we battled and we continued to find a way. I’m very proud of individual players continuing to make individual plays in big moments. That was a great test for us against an absolutely great ballclub.”
The matchup can be simply described as a thrilling, back-and-forth affair with 14 lead changes and four ties. After overcoming a nine-point deficit, Erin Davis came up with a clutch shot that seemingly changed the game’s momentum down the stretch.
With 4:09 left in regulation, Davis connected from deep with one tick remaining on the shot clock to put the Gorillas up 60-59 in the fourth quarter. The Hornets took a two-point lead with less than minutes to go, but Maya Johnson knotted the score at 64 thanks to a layup with 0:53 left.
After a missed 3 from Tre’Zure Jobe, Johnson rebounded the ball and was fouled by Emily Weathers with 25 ticks on the clock. Johnson went to the line and her first attempt fell short, but nailed her second charity to give PSU the 65-64 lead.
“We needed that win for our program and for this group of girls — for them to answer that with the win streak we have and to face that resiliency and not waver, not get nervous,” Davied said on the radio broadcast. “I’m really, really proud of them.”
The Gorillas outshot the Hornets from the floor 41% to 36%. PSU hit 7-of-18 from deep and went 14-of-17 from the foul line.
For PSU, DaMitz led four players in double figures with a team-high 15 points. She grabbed four rebounds and collected as many assists and steals. Williams and Johnson chipped in 13 points, while Gegg added 10.
Jobe led all scorers with 17 points to pace ESU.
“We’ve got some cleaning up to do in the locker room, probably,” Davied said laughing as her team just knocked off a nationally-ranked opponent that entered the night having won 305 of its last 335 (.910) games at home.
ESU MEN 75, PSU 72
Emporia scored the game’s final six points to rally in the waning minutes to secure a three-point win over the PSU men’s basketball team.
The win helped the Hornets (6-4) snap a three-game losing streak while the Gorillas leveled their record at .500 (5-5).
“I think we played hard,” PSU head coach Kim Anderson said in his postgame interview. “We really did. We came out to play. We had the opportunity to win late. We were up three, but we couldn’t convert easy shots down the stretch. We couldn’t hit free throws. That’s what happens when you are playing on the road — it will come back and bite you.”
PSU led 72-69 on Ryan Pippins jumper with 1:34 to play in the contest, but the Gorillas failed to score again down the stretch. Jumah’Ri Turner knotted the score at 72 with a three-point play with 1:19 to go.
After PSU’s Martin Vogts missed on a 3, Austin Downey gave the Hornets the lead, 74-72, with 45 seconds remaining. The Gorillas turned the ball over on their next possession and Downing made one of two free throws with 19 seconds left for the game’s final margin.
Turner posted a game-high 24 points for ESU. Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr. and Cameron Huefner paced PSU with 15 points apiece.
“I thought our guys gave everything they had, but Turner is a tough guard,” Anderson said on the radio broadcast. “He can make shots over you even with a hand in his face. We were hoping that wouldn’t happen. We have to play better. Our effort was great, but we just couldn’t make the plays defensively at the end. We couldn’t get the ball in the hole.”
Both PSU teams return to action on Saturday when the Gorillas travel to Topeka to battle Washburn University. The women’s game is set for 1 p.m. tip while the men’s will follow at 3 p.m.
