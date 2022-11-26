BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Pittsburg State football team went toe to toe with Ferris State University but the Bulldogs out-punched the Gorillas, 17-14, in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday at Top Taggart Field.
Ferris State (11-1), the defending NCAA Division II National Champion, advances to the national quarterfinals to face No. 1 ranked Grand Valley State University on Dec. 3 at Allendale, Mich.The Lakers rallied late for a 13-8 victory over Northwest Missouri State University Saturday.
Pitt State's season ends with a 12-1 overall record.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead against the Gorillas, but Pitt State held FSU out of the end zone the rest of the way to get back into the contest.
Brandon Mlekus returned an interception 18 yards with 1:52 remaining in the second quarter to make it a 14-7 game.
Caleb Lewis capped a seven-play, 45-yard drive with a nine-yard scoring jaunt to knot the score at 14-14 with 5:14 to play in the third period.
Both squads traded punts before the Bulldogs drove 58 yards in nine plays to take a 17-14 lead on Eddie Jewett's 20-yard field goal with
Pitt State had a final chance to win or tie the score in the game's final minute. The Gorillas drove 56 yards to the FSU 14 yard line, but a three-yard loss and a holding penalty forced them to try a 44-yard field goal to force overtime. Gentry Cole's kick sailed wide right with three seconds to play in the game to allow the Bulldogs to escape with the win.
The Pitt State defense forced four turnovers – two fumble recoveries and two interceptions – in the contest and twice held FSU on downs. The Gorillas also blocked a field goal attempt. Pitt State's Jaden Snyder also missed a 31-yard field goal attempt late in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs sacked Pitt State quarterback Chad Dodson Jr. nine times in the game, held the Gorillas on downs three times and ended another drive with an interception in the FSU red zone.
Dodson finished the game 16 of 38 passing for 177 yards. Lewis carried the ball 22 times for 96 yards and Christian Carter caught five passes for 75 yards.
Mlekus and P.J. Sarwinski posted eight tackles apiece to lead the Gorillas defense, while Alex Gaskill added seven tackles, three behind the line of scrimmage, a forced fumble and an interception.
